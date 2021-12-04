Spider-Man: No Way Home Tracking Potential $200 Million Opening Weekend

The opening weekend box office projections for Spider-Man: No Way Home are looking encouraging, as the Tom Holland-led superhero flick is expected to reach $200 million dollars. If those numbers turn out to be accurate, the demand for Spider-Man: No Way Home would surpass every other film during the pandemic. As it currently stands, social media impressions are on par with Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to Boxoffice Pro. Considering what juggernauts those films turned out to be at the box office, that would put Spider-Man: No Way Home in rare company.

The site also projects the third Spider-Man movie to be the first movie in the pandemic era to break $100 million in its opening weekend. If it reaches $200 million in its debut, that would be the first time that happened since Avengers: Endgame in May 2019. No Way Home has already recorded the most ticket presales since Endgame, with fans rushing to online platforms to scoop up their tickets. There was also an unfortunate case of a ticket shortage causing a fight to break out at a theater in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Journalists that are lucky enough to receive a press screening of No Way Home will reportedly be in for a surprise, as there may be parts of the movie missing. The alleged reason for only a portion of the moving being screened is to prevent spoilers from making their way online. However, it’s reported that the full version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be shown at its premiere, in order for reviews to be crafted by the press.

While this may seem like a lot to go through to prevent spoilers, there have been recent examples of journalists breaking embargoes to reveal key details. Most recently, Harry Styles’ cameo as Thanos’ brother Starfox in Eternals’ post-credits scene was spoiled during a press screening, causing a lot of outrage by angered fans. If the rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home are true, then Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would be right in trying to keep that under wraps.

The new synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home is below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Were you one of the lucky fans to purchase a Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket? Let us know how you fared in the comments!