Spider-Man: No Way Home Press Screenings Reportedly Won’t Include A Large Part Of The Movie

How will Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures handle showing Spider-Man: No Way Home to the press? Well, a new report suggests that the answer will be by holding back large portions of the film until its wide release! Outlets are hearing that press screenings for Spider-Man: No Way Home will only be about 40 minutes long, giving journalists enough material to handle pre-release press junkets and promotions, without being able to spoil any of the deeper secrets of the film – because they will not have seen them. After the recent experience of Marvel’s Eternals, this level of security (even for press) is not all that surprising…

According to sources (like CBR and BSL), the full version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be shown at the film’s premiere, so that journalists still have time to do full official reviews.

It’s not unheard of for films to screen segments of 30 to 40 minutes as press events. In fact, Sony did it repeatedly for the Amazing Spider-Man films of the 2010s; and likewise, films like Avatar held similar sorts of preview events. It’s rare that such limited footage is offered for an entire press junket – but Spider-Man: No Way Home has made it clear all along that it is going to be a different sort of movie experience. The wait for simple marketing items like trailers, posters, and official images has been excruciating for some fans – and Marvel, Sony, and all the talent involved in the film (or not) have been living under almost religious levels of silence and secrecy.

Marvel also learned a pretty harsh lesson when members of the press spoiled major secrets of the Eternals movie after its premiere screening. Expect the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere to keep even stricter clamps on who comes, and what comes out afterward.

Obviously, the big rumor is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a finale that not only brings together villains from the various Spider-Man movies – but other heroes as well. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man have been rumored for No Way Home for a year now – despite some pretty consistent denials. We know that Tom Hardy’s Venom is crossing universes – as seen at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Could there be even BIGGER surprises that Marvel has, which no one yet knows about? Hopefully…

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.