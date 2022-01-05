Spider-Man No Way Home: Willem Dafoe Shares Green Goblin Complaint Affected Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe says that one Green Goblin complaint affected the movie. In a conversation with The New York Times, the beloved actor admitted that some fans may not have been too fond of his grandiose helmet. The Goblin headwear is unmistakable if you’ve seen the 2001 Sam Raimi movie. With those weird translucent yellow eyes and pearlescent green paint, they grab attention. However, some members of the fanbase wanted a bit more comic-accurate version of Spider-Man’s greatest nemesis. Dafoe was alright with obliging, and like the master craftsman he is, the star began to focus on what kind of opportunities this would open up for him. Unsurprisingly, the idea of being able to convey more emotion with his face really spoke to the Spider-Man villain. If the fan reactions are any indication, the change worked very well. Dafoe was able to win over another generation of Spider-Man fans with No Way Home.

“I must be honest, I am aware that there was some criticism of that [Green Goblin] mask in the original one,” he explained. “We heard it enough that it was probably a consideration, to change it up a little bit. I don’t think about that because I don’t think about emoting with my face. My face follows my heart. It’s just an expression of what you’re feeling.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a previous interview with Mulderville, Dafoe broke down what his special stipulations were for returning to the franchise. He wanted to do his own stunts if Norman Osborn was going to be a part of this Multiversal throw down.

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe said. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

Check out the description for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Did you enjoy Goblin’s new look? Let us know down in the comments!