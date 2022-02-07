Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Doc Ock Hot Toys Figure Revealed

The Spider-Man: No Way Home merch lines continue to slowly rollout. Following the Hot Toys reveal of a Green Goblin figure based on Willem Dafoe’s appearance in the new Marvel film, a Doc Ock sixth scale figure is the next in line! Hot Toys and Sideshow unveiled the next epic collectible which features a highly-detailed costume and body for the character with a head sculpt of Alfred Molina in-character to match. It is expected to be made available to the public in the first half of 2023 with a pre-order page open now on Sideshow’s official site.

The Doc Ock sixth scale figure by Hot Toys will be made available in two versions. One is the Collector Edition, priced at $330. The other version is the Deluxe Edition, priced at $360. The difference is in the tentacles! Both version of the Doc Ock figure include a ewly developed hand-painted head sculpt, 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation, 7 interchangeable gloved hands, one long coat, one blazer, one turtleneck shirt, one pair of pants, one pair of socks, one pair of shoes, one belt, 4 mechanical tentacles (equipped with bendable wire) with two styles of articulated claws, one tentacle spear (attachable to the upper tentacles), one pair of goggles, and a specially designed dynamic figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate. The Deluxe version includes 4 alternate nanotech tentacles (equipped with bendable wire) with two styles of articulated claws.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first photos of the Doc Ock figure were released on Monday morning. The first photo below is a look at the figure in the Collector Edition form with Ock’s standard tentacles attached.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Doc Ock as a sixth scale Hot Toys figure

Then, there are the alternate tentacles begging to be shown off! The Deluxe version of the Doc Ock figure pays homage to the sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home where Tony Stark’s nanotech which is in Spider-Man’s suit becomes attached to Ock’s tentacles. See the figure’s version of those tentacles in the photo below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Doc Ock as a sixth scale Hot Toys figure

While it seems inevitable that more figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue to roll out, there is no official word yet on figures for characters such as Electro or Sandman. There is also no word yet on whether or not the other Spider-Man characters who appear in the film will be getting new figures in this line. So far, Doctor Strange and updated Spider-Man suits have been revealed with the Black & Gold suit coming available quite soon. Below, you can see the new Doc Ock figure squaring off with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man figure in the upgraded suit from No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Doc Ock and Spider-Man as a sixth scale Hot Toys figures

Are you excited to see more Hot Toys figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home? See more details on Sideshow’s official pre-order page for the figure. Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters and continuing to top the box office.