Spider-Man Spin-Off Team Slingers Return in New Marvel Preview

The Beyond era of The Amazing Spider-Man marches on with a new tie-in comic featuring the superhero team known as the Slingers. Ben Reilly has been defending New York City as the Beyond Corporation’s hand-selected Spider-Man. The storyline crafted by the Beyond board of Kelly Thompson, Cody Ziglar, Saladin Ahmed, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells have put Ben through the wringer, battling foes like Morbius, Doctor Octopus, and Kraven the Hunter. Other heroes have also guest-starred, and Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY reintroduces another familiar face in Hobie Brown, formerly known as The Prowler.

As a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY illustrates, Hobie has abandoned the Prowler moniker for the Hornet. He attempted to help save lives during the Marvel event King in Black, but he now wants to use his genius intellect for more humanitarian efforts. That involves directing his efforts into Fairgray, a crowdfunding platform that he helps run. Hobie wants to help the innocent victims that get caught in the middle of superhero battles, and help them return to their everyday normal lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Slingers started off as a superhero team that decided to take on Spider-Man’s discarded identities of Dusk, Hornet, Ricochet, and Prodigy. They’ve appeared various times throughout the years, together and separately. The cover to Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY features Hornet, Dusk, and Ricochet.

The preview for Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY can be found below. The issue goes on sale February 9th.

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Writer: Geoffrey Thorne Artist: Jan Bazaldua and Jim Towe Colors: Jim Campbell Letters: Joe Caramagna Cover artist: Nick Bradshaw & Rachelle Rosenberg Variant Cover art: Jan Bazaldua & Jesus Aburtov Did you think BEYOND only had ONE hero on their payroll? In this issue: The Slingers come out to play! Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as THE HORNET!

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Main Cover

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Variant Cover

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview