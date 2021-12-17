Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Zendaya's Dominance on Her Birthday
Spider-Man fans are celebrating Zendaya's dominance on her birthday. The MJ actress turns 26 today and social media wasn't going to miss a chance to get those fancies out. Zendaya has been enjoying her time off since No Way Home. Just yesterday she sat and watched Serena Williams' mesmerizing play at the U.S. Open in New York. She's definitely earned that rest. Dune 2 will actually start production soon, so there's not that much time for relaxing. For now, Zendaya should just enjoy all the adulation from social media in the meantime. Check out some of the best posts down below.
Sony Pictures dropped a new description for the More Fun Stuff Version featuring the beloved star: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."
Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only, @Zendaya! 🎉— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) September 1, 2022
in honor of zendaya’s birthday i’m doing a thread of some of my favorite looks she’s worn, starting with her custom versace 2018 met gala look: pic.twitter.com/Cvwn52Hm0x— corinne (@MIUCClAMUSE) September 1, 2022
happy birthday to my number one girl for life 🫶🫶 @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/v8dJtmSJLY— ًZ DAY (@rosiesbIunt) September 1, 2022
happy birthday, you are amazing! I love you so much! <3🤍🥺@Zendaya #ZENDAYA #ZendayaWeekBday pic.twitter.com/fB096QyXyx— sther (@rueeprobee) September 1, 2022
remembering when #Zendaya served us these treasures pic.twitter.com/vlpD7lrP6D— ronin 🪅 (@PRIMEVlL) September 1, 2022
Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o & Kehlani wish Zendaya a Happy Birthday on Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Xvs19E4kJf— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 1, 2022
KWAKU on Instagram Stories for Zendaya’s Birthday. pic.twitter.com/eApO7GxzU4— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 1, 2022
did a style analysis on zendaya’s red carpet looks in honor of her birthday ★ pic.twitter.com/bJMVos1aaL— ❦ (@saintdoII) September 1, 2022
#happybirthdayzendaya childhood memories 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/mlML2uOGw1— lucifers Bitch😈😍 (@LucifersNumber1) September 1, 2022