Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Zendaya's Dominance on Her Birthday





Spider-Man fans are celebrating Zendaya's dominance on her birthday. The MJ actress turns 26 today and social media wasn't going to miss a chance to get those fancies out. Zendaya has been enjoying her time off since No Way Home. Just yesterday she sat and watched Serena Williams' mesmerizing play at the U.S. Open in New York. She's definitely earned that rest. Dune 2 will actually start production soon, so there's not that much time for relaxing. For now, Zendaya should just enjoy all the adulation from social media in the meantime. Check out some of the best posts down below.

Sony Pictures dropped a new description for the More Fun Stuff Version featuring the beloved star: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse."

