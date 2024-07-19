Spider-Noir Casts Li Jun Li in Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Verse Series

It was announced last year that Spider-Man Noir would be getting his own live-action series from Prime Video, and it was revealed earlier this year that Nicolas Cage will be starring in the project after voicing the Marvel character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It appears the show is currently titled Spider-Noir, and a lot of exciting names have been announced for the cast. Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Robbie Robertson and Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) in an unknown villain role. Today, Deadline revealed Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins) is also joining the project.

According to the report, Li is playing “a singer at the premier nightclub in New York.” Currently, Li is in the midst of filming Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s untitled vampire movie. It is currently unclear when Spider-Noir is heading into production, but the show is expected to debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel and globally on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lamorne Morris Talks Spider-Noir:

Lamorne Morris is cast as Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man Noir live-action series.

This week, Deadline spoke to Morris shortly after he was nominated for an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role as state trooper Whitley “Witt” Farr in the fifth season of the FX crime anthology Fargo. Morris was asked about the Spider-Man Noir series, and he said it was on his “bucket list…to play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing.”

He added, “When you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure.”

What Is Spider-Noir About?

Spider-Man Noir

Noir “tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero,” the official synopsis states.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the eight-episode series from co-showrunners and executive producers Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram). The duo developed the series with Spider-Verse visionaries Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Sony’s Spider-Man movies producer Amy Pascal, with the trio also serving as executive producers.

“No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has said of Cage’s Noir character. Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, added that the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas actor and Longlegs star “is an ideal choice for our new superhero.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Spider-Noir.