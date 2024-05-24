Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Purposefully Matched Iconic Parks & Rec Filibuster

Back in 2013, comedian Patton Oswalt appeared on Parks & Rec in the show's fifth season. In the episode "Article Two," Oswalt's Garth Blundon filibusters by describing how he thinks the Marvel and Star Wars universes could come together now that they were both owned by Disney. In the speech, which Oswalt improvised, Garth describes Boba Fett climbing out of the Sarlacc pit. He also talks about Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet and explains how it could be used to make the two universes crossover. Of course, the Infinity Gauntlet ended up being a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Thanos used it to dust half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. In 2021, The Book of Boba Fett was released and featured the iconic bounty hunter escaping the Sarlacc. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Oswalt talked about how some of his predictions came true.

"So the scene was supposed to be [that] I announce I'm gonna do this filibuster and then they cut to Amy's character, Leslie, just going 'Oh dear God,' and that would be the joke," Oswalt recalled. "And then the directors and the writers said, 'Let's not yell cut and just see how long he'll talk.'"

"[Marvel] had not done Guardians of the Galaxy," he explained. "When I say 'Time Gem' [one of the Infinity Stones], they cut to Chris Pratt. This was way before he did Guardians ... Also, Amy has the funniest line in the whole thing when she says the female part's a little underwritten, which was so exactly what those movies were."

"When The Book of Boba Fett came on, [creator] Jon Favreau confirmed this for me, they cut the opening shot to match my filibuster," Oswalt revealed. "You can sync them up time-wise... [it] pans down from the twin suns, the hand comes out of the sand, you can match it up to my filibuster. They did that on purpose."

Did Chris Pratt Confirm His MCU Return?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with a title card teasing that Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord will return. Ever since, fans have wondered about the actor's next appearance in the MCU. Additionally, now that Guardians director James Gunn is co-leading DC Studios, some fans have wondered if Pratt will follow Gunn to this new franchise. While speaking to ComicBook about his work on The Garfield Movie, Pratt teased that either option is possible.

"Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star-Lord again," Pratt said. "But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

