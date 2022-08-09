Marvel Director Taika Waititi Secretly Married Rita Ora

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi married Rita Ora in a secret ceremony. Metro reported the union today and Marvel fans that were hoping for a shot are devastated. But, the couple had been on the pop culture radar for a while. Waititi and Ora reportedly decided on the smaller ceremony because of the media attention a bigger situation would have brought. Leave it to the Marvel director to keep everyone on their toes. As fans are unpacking the news, social media is on fire.

As for what's next for the director with his signature franchise, no one knows. He told Insider that he would be down to return, but the next Thor movie would have to be even more wild.

Congratulations to @TaikaWaititi on his marriage to Rita. May their union stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Pk4wZn41l1 — Beyoncé Telfar Bag (@Fentylibraheaux) August 9, 2022

"Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it," Waititi explained. "But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne's 2013 film] Nebraska."

Are you surprised by this news? Let us know down in the comments!