‘The Avengers’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ 4K Steelbooks Coming Soon

Best Buy will debut matching steelbook cases for The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron when the Marvel Studios blockbusters make their debut on the 4K Ultra HD format August 14.

The release date coincides with the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War on disc, also available in a Best Buy-exclusive 4K steelbook with a cover that boasts Thanos (Josh Brolin) wielding all six assembled Infinity Stones. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment officially announced that release just days ago with a home release trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The steelbooks can now be pre-ordered for $34.99. All three films will also be available to own in standard packaging, with recycled cover art from the 2017 Marvel Studios Blu-ray re-release line.

Re-releasing the first two Avengers installments for the first time on 4K in coordination with Infinity War on disc suggests Disney could similarly upgrade 2015’s Ant-Man to the 4K format when the just-released Ant-Man and the Wasp is available to own later this fall.

Disney released their first-ever 4K disc, Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, last August. The studio then debuted two other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments — Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther — on the premium format this past March and May.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment brought Spider-Man: Homecoming to the format in October and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment gave The Incredible Hulk similar treatment this past April. It signifies an increasing presence for the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe on the relatively new format, which boasts content in 3840 x 2160 pixels compared to the 1920 x 1080 pixels capability of standard Blu-ray discs.

UHD discs often feature High Dynamic Range, or HDR, giving the picture brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors — making the format the go-to pick for home theater enthusiasts and movie collectors.

The Avengers brought in over $1.5 billion in 2012, marking the first time the then-newly minted studio cracked $1 billion. Earth’s mightiest heroes brought in another $1.4 billion for Marvel Studios in 2015 with its sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Both films remain in the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time in 6th and 8th place, respectively.

Avengers: Infinity War established itself as the highest-grossing superhero movie in history after its late April release before going on to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time with more than $2 billion worldwide.

The Avengers trilogy is available to own for the first time on 4K Ultra HD August 14. Avengers 4 hits theaters May 3, 2019.