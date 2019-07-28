Salma Hayek Leaked Her Eternals Role Two Years Ago

Trades started reporting in June Salma Hayek was joining Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. The Hitman’s Bodyguard star, however, seemingly teased her blockbuster superhero role nearly two years ago. Speaking with Geek Bomb on the press tour for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hayek let it slip that a superhero role for her was on the horizon.

“It’s gonna be…it might happen,” Hayek revealed. “We’re thinking about it. It’s set up somewhere but it’s going to take a while.”

Throughout the line of questioning, Hayek kept reiterating it’d be a while before we saw her as a superhero, but it ended it by saying the movie will be “funny, funny, funny.” “Oh you’re going to laugh. You’ve never seen this superhero before,” the actor continued.

Fast forward nearly two years to the day and Hayek joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani on stage at San Diego Comic-Con in the studio’s official announcement of the movie. Shortly thereafter, she took to her Instagram profile to reveal her excitement for her involvement in the series, saying she was “excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak.”

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

