The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Captain America Suit
After an exciting six-week journey, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end. After Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it was assumed by all that Falcon would take up the mantle of Captain America. However, things got complicated during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier once the government appointed John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the new Cap. Sam undergoes some internal struggles throughout the six episodes, but last week saw him training with the shield and receiving a new suit from the Wakandans. Warning! Spoilers Ahead! The final episode of the show saw Sam finally accepting his new role, and his new Captain America suit made its epic debut. Understandably, fans have been freaking out about his comics-accurate look.
"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie previously explained when asked why Sam was struggling with taking up the Cap mantle. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."
You can check out some of the Twitter reactions to Sam Wilson's new Captain America look below...
You Love to See It
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers //— fae ミ☆ TFATWS SPOILERS (@SZACEDES) April 23, 2021
sams captain america suit in the mcu is one of the most accurate suits matching with the comics pic.twitter.com/5i11QjJyL8
Can't Look Away
cw // #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier ￼ spoilers— ken (@wandaslizzie) April 23, 2021
i will not stop talking about sam wilson in the captain america suit i love a full course fucking meal he looks so good MY GOD #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale pic.twitter.com/lodYrVVPgN
Perfection
cw — #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— bi-derman — fatws spoilers (@IR0NSPIDEY) April 23, 2021
ME SEEING THE CAPTAIN AMERICA SUIT FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/dMCky5Gt8Z
Emotional Moment
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers #BuckyBarnes #SamWilson— natalia (@hemsbucky) April 23, 2021
wait this was buckys first time seeing sam in the suit im gonna cry pic.twitter.com/dMOyLbJh4Y
Everyone Say "Thank You, Wakanda"
Captain America (#SamWilson) in his new suit, designed and built by Wakandans. #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/cjq0L7q3mX— Black Panther 2 Updates (@WakandaUpdates) April 23, 2021
BRB Screaming
TFATWS SPOILERS #FalconAndWinterSoldierFinale #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier— leann || TFATWS SPOILERS (@moonchildloki) April 23, 2021
THE WAY I SCREAMED WHEN I SAW SAM WILSON'S NEW SUIT AAAAAAAHH pic.twitter.com/ZKiBPL0Ua5
MY HEART!
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #SamWilson #BuckyBarnes— tee🪐tbb era (@C4STAMERE) April 23, 2021
-SPOILERS-
so bucky asked the wakandans to make sam a suit, right?
bucky barnes put a suit of armor around his world. pic.twitter.com/Qw6sNiLFk4
U.S. Agent, Too, Though
The Comic Book accurate Suit Designs in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier gives so much more satisfaction ❤️#TFATWS #Marvel #DisneyPlus #MCU pic.twitter.com/Pd1GzveGWJ— Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) April 23, 2021
Thank You, Disney+
Wanda 🤝 Sam
SLAYING THEIR— elaine | tfatws finale (@queeniejemma) April 23, 2021
NEW SUIT#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/S6fJjREcW5
Congrats to Anthony Mackie AKA Captain America
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilersApril 23, 2021
top tier superhero entrance and suit reveal im so happy for Anthony Mackie rn 😭