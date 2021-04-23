The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Captain America Suit

After an exciting six-week journey, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to an end. After Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it was assumed by all that Falcon would take up the mantle of Captain America. However, things got complicated during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier once the government appointed John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the new Cap. Sam undergoes some internal struggles throughout the six episodes, but last week saw him training with the shield and receiving a new suit from the Wakandans. Warning! Spoilers Ahead! The final episode of the show saw Sam finally accepting his new role, and his new Captain America suit made its epic debut. Understandably, fans have been freaking out about his comics-accurate look.

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie previously explained when asked why Sam was struggling with taking up the Cap mantle. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

You can check out some of the Twitter reactions to Sam Wilson's new Captain America look below...