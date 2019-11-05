Sebastian Stan Shows Bucky’s Dog Tags in New Falcon and The Winter Soldier Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The first of Marvel’s original Disney+ series is one step closer to becoming a reality, with The Falcon and Winter Soldier beginning production a few days ago. The series will see the return of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), in a new adventure that is presumed to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While we still don’t have a look at what the series will entail, Stan recently took to his Instagram stories to share a surprising behind-the-scenes photo. The picture, which you can check out below, appears to feature the dog tags that Bucky Barnes had while he was in the army.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a recent convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

