The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Adds Supergirl Star

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to head to Disney+ in a pretty big way later this year, with the release of several original miniseries on the streaming service. The first that is set to arrive is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a globe-trotting espionage tale centered around Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). According to a new report from Deadline, a veteran to the world of superhero TV is set to join the fray. Supergirl and Doctor Sleep star Carl Lumbly is set to join the series, which is currently filming in Atlanta, in a currently-unknown role.

Lumbly portrayed M’yrnn J’onnz, the father of J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter, throughout multiple seasons of Supergirl. The role was a sort of “legacy casting” after Lumbly voiced Martian Manhunter across the Justice League animated series, Justice League Unlimited, Static Shock, Justice League: Doom, and the popular video game Injustice: Gods Amongst Us.

Outside of his work in the DC space, Lumbly has a filmography that includes Alias, Cagney & Lacey, and Zoo.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is also expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August of 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.