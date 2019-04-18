‘The Gifted’ Canceled at FOX, No Season 3 Coming

The Gifted has brought fans a new take on the X-Men universe for the past two years, but it looks like the show’s journey is coming to an end.

According to a new update from The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has opted not to renew The Gifted for a third season. The live-action drama is among the first cancellations for the newly-independent Fox Entertainment network, alongside freshman comedy series Rel. As the report outlines, both shows are made by 20th Century Fox Television, which now exists under the Disney umbrella after the company’s historic purchase of Fox’s assets.

The series, which debuted in 2017, follows the Strucker family, whose life is turned upside down when they learn that their children have mutant abilities. The Struckers soon become part of an underground network of mutants, as they are thrown into a war they were not expecting.

“We really tried to hammer out that they’re not much different than you and I, and that hopefully, their experiences are relatable to the audience, that they’ll go through things that are relatable to the audience.” producer Derek Hoffman previously told ComicBook.com. “And by doing that it’s all about the metaphor for the characters and making sure that the audience is invested in the relationship between the characters. I love the Strucker family. I feel very bad for what we put them through. I enjoy it very much, but we try to put them through the wringer, and see what they’re made of and pull them apart and put them back together and really put the characters through the wringer.”

While it seems like The Gifted is on hold for now, Deadline says “there is a chance” that the series could find a new home within the Disney family, either through Freeform or Hulu.

For fans of the X-Men series, this will surely be some upsetting news, especially considering the “Days of Future Past” tease that the show ended Season 2 on.

“There is 100-percent a cliffhanger, but it’s not what people think,” star Emma Dumont teased earlier this year. “Maybe a new dimension? Maybe a new world? Maybe a new faction? Maybe a new comic book character? “Literally, it’s the craziest twist. We were all shocked, like, ‘What is this?’”

“It’s a big season finale,” showrunner Matt Nix added. “This is the first episode where [production] was like, ‘We have to do a meeting where everyone comes and sits there for a full hour approving effects, all meeting long,’ because there was just so much. Production was basically like, ‘This is impossible. I don’t know what you were thinking, you shouldn’t have written this. I was like, ‘Everybody breathe. We will figure out a way.’”

What do you think of The Gifted getting the axe at Fox? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!