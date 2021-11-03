The Marvels: Actor Wraps Filming on Captain Marvel 2

Park Seo-Joon, one of the actors on The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, has wrapped filming on the Marvel Studios film. Production on Captain Marvel 2 is taking place in the United Kingdom, and while Seo-Joon’s role is currently a mystery, allkpop (via The Direct) reports Seo-Joon traveled out of the U.K. from Incheon International Airport on November 2nd. Seo-Joon spent two months in the U.K. filming The Marvels, which features Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers and joined by WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani.

Awesome Ent, the label representing Park Seo-Joon, released a statement: “Thank you for your interest and support in Park Seo Joon’s new challenge. I know many people are curious about the name of the work, the character, the filming location, and filming period, but detailed information about the movie will be announced later. Please cheer for Park Seo Joon, so he can return home safely.”

The statement takes careful measures not to reveal what project Seo-Joon is working on. However, earlier reports place the Parasite actor among the cast members of The Marvels. Filming on the sequel has been taking place since the early part of August, meaning Seo-Joon has been a part of the production for close to three months, leading some to believe he possibly has an important role. Nowadays, with travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, some of his time on the set could be due to quarantine.

Marvel Studios recently pushed back a good amount of its upcoming release schedule, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kevin Feige explained the reasoning behind the new release dates. “It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Feige told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the Eternals world premiere.

Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta has blamed Captain America for allowing Thanos to snap half of sentient life out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War. “Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing,” DaCosta told Inverse. “There is a world in which he’s a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot’s life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There’s a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens.”

The Marvels now arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.