The Office Fan Turns Baby Groot into Dwight Schrute and We’re Here for It

Today in the news you didn’t know you needed takes us to the Instagram page of @duaneshootstoys, a toy photographer with massive portfolio of elaborately staged toy photographs. That includes the latest batch of photos, a mash-up of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Baby Groot and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), the haphazard salesman from The Office.

Featuring a homemade diorama of the Dunder-Mifflin Scranton offices, the series of photographs features a Baby Groot statue posed in various situations, completed with the iconic Dwight glasses and wardrobe of a yellow shirt and monochromatic tie. The little guy even has Dwight’s middle-parted hair.

“I was inspired to do this shot after seeing a Groot Schrute meme online,” the photographer says in their caption. “Most of this diorama is made out of paper, foamboard, and polymer clay. I originally tried to use actual Jello with the stapler, but it wouldn’t stay together…so I used epoxy resin and some food coloring instead.”

If you look closely, the diorama even includes a mini stapler-in-JELLO gag from one show’s very first episodes. Various Dunder-Mifflin contraband litters the set from itty bitty reams of paper to Creed and Meredith’s screen-accurate desk arrangements. See everything for yourself in the gallery below.

