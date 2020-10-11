A Surprising Avenger Just Lifted Thor's Hammer

✖

Mjolnir is undoubtedly one of the most powerful objects in the Marvel universe, with the enchanted hammer able to do some major damage on behalf of whoever wields it. The list of characters - both heroes and villains - who can wield the hammer has evolved over the years, with some surprising names being added in the current comic canon. In the most recent issue of Thor, another notable Marvel hero made their way onto the list -- and potentially caused some major trouble in the process. Spoilers for Thor #8 below! Only look if you want to know!

The recent events of Thor have seen the God of Thunder's relationship with Mjolnir go into a shocking direction, as it has grown profoundly heavy. In an attempt to figure out what was going on, Thor threw the hammer down to Broxton, Oklahoma, where Asgard used to be located, with an inscription advising people to call Tony Stark/Iron Man. The inscription then changed asking for witnesses to pick up the hammer -- and Adam Aziz, an ordinary mechanic, did just that. Adam transformed into a sort of Asgardian warrior, and Tony quickly arrived to help him with the newfound media attention, and then asked for him to return the hammer.

Thor himself then arrived, and Adam agreed to hand over the hammer. This was then thwarted when Tony himself grabbed it, proclaiming that Thor wouldn't get it back until they had a discussion.

Tony proceeded to ask Thor how anyone was able to pick up Mjolnir, hit him in the face with it, and threatened to take it into his custody to do tests on it.

The two of them then engaged in a fight, culminating in Thor summoning a powerful storm. As Thor remarked, just because Tony was able to wield the hammer, that doesn't mean he was able to harness the same power as him. Tony relented, handing the hammer back over to Thor.

So, while the circumstances are clearly unconventional (and seemingly go against the normal "worthiness" criteria of the hammer), Iron Man did llift Mjolnir -- and not for the first time. Tony Stark did something similar in 1974's Avengers #122, but that was due to him being in the zero gravity of space. He technically also did the same in Infinity Wars #3, as part of the "Stark Odinson" amalgam that existed in Warp World.

What do you think of Iron Man wielding Mjolnir in the events of Thor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!