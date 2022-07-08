Thor: Love And Thunder Has Marvel Fans Discussing Phase 4 Direction

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score has Marvel fans discussing Phase 4's direction. After every big movie reveal in this current crop of films, MCU diehards get onto social media to debate what the next "Endgame" will be. The franchise has been adamant that there is a larger plan. However, some of the audience is hankering for concrete direction. Every movie that reveals a bit more of the puzzle just simply isn't doing it quickly enough for these viewers. Most audiences haven't even seen Thor: Love and Thunder yet. They will get to decide for themselves later this week. But, the conversation continues to bubble online.

Here's what Kevin Feige said during Ms. Marvel's press conference. "That's always the intention, is that the Marvel Studios logo doesn't promise a particular group of characters and a particular exact tone," Feige explained. "It promises a spirit and a style and a vibe and an emotion, I hope. And it's perfect timing to go from Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel, specifically because they're so unique and so different with Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder on either end of that. That is what makes Marvel in publishing and now in the MCU so unique, is being able to see all of those different tones and styles and characters. So I like very much that people say, 'Look, they're all different.' Because that's how we always feel about them and always want them to feel."

What the hell is going on with Phase 4 pic.twitter.com/EvLoYJosIj — . (@WandasAttorney) July 5, 2022

