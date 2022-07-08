Thor: Love And Thunder Has Marvel Fans Discussing Phase 4 Direction
Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score has Marvel fans discussing Phase 4's direction. After every big movie reveal in this current crop of films, MCU diehards get onto social media to debate what the next "Endgame" will be. The franchise has been adamant that there is a larger plan. However, some of the audience is hankering for concrete direction. Every movie that reveals a bit more of the puzzle just simply isn't doing it quickly enough for these viewers. Most audiences haven't even seen Thor: Love and Thunder yet. They will get to decide for themselves later this week. But, the conversation continues to bubble online.
Here's what Kevin Feige said during Ms. Marvel's press conference. "That's always the intention, is that the Marvel Studios logo doesn't promise a particular group of characters and a particular exact tone," Feige explained. "It promises a spirit and a style and a vibe and an emotion, I hope. And it's perfect timing to go from Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel, specifically because they're so unique and so different with Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder on either end of that. That is what makes Marvel in publishing and now in the MCU so unique, is being able to see all of those different tones and styles and characters. So I like very much that people say, 'Look, they're all different.' Because that's how we always feel about them and always want them to feel."
What the hell is going on with Phase 4 pic.twitter.com/EvLoYJosIj— . (@WandasAttorney) July 5, 2022
Are you concerned about Phase 4? Let us know down in the comments!
A lot of fans are saying this
It's funny how Phase 4 has mostly been more director driven, creative & unique, Breaking away from a formula & template Phases 1 – 3 followed and now the MCU is being criticised for doing what YOU ALL WANTED them to do?
Eternals, Doctor Strange & now #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/xgfHWhuDiO— Mighty Leonardo ⚡️ (@SuperSpider2001) July 5, 2022
A definite highlight
Shang-Chi is highkey the best Phase 4 movie but nobody wants to admit it— Zay 2x (@DiscussingFill) July 5, 2022
WHEW
Enlightenment is when you realize MCU Phase 4, Dragon Ball Super, and Modern Simpsons are all fundamentally the same thing— Geoff Thew (@G0ffThew) July 5, 2022
A very bright spot
Lizzie/Wanda carrying phase 4 on her back is so true of her. pic.twitter.com/eftWxun9pn— It’s All Wanda (@lizzieollxen) July 5, 2022
This is very valid
"what the hell is going on with phase 4" and 2/3 of the movies here have fresh scores https://t.co/w0VuyPcAjc— kegs (@cosmicspector) July 5, 2022
ETERNALS
Eternals is one of the best, most under appreciated films from Phase 4. It’s one of the best MCU origin stories. It sucks that it’s going to take people five or ten years to see the brilliance in it.— I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) July 5, 2022
This did happen
*before Infinity War*
“The movies are too connected. I don’t want to do homework to watch them”
*Couple films/shows into phase 4*
“It’s not connected enough. I don’t know what they’re planning”
This is why no one listens to y’all cause y’all don’t even know what you want— GL (@ProbNotThatGuy) July 5, 2022
This seems very likely...
It wasn’t clear until the end of Phase 1 where the story was going, so how come Phase 4 which is the first Phase in a new arc/saga has to spell out for y’all the story is going instead of following the same formula before?
Also, Secret Wars. They’ve BEEN telling us this lmao https://t.co/KDcmvgqZ3c pic.twitter.com/dSGlpJl5Ol— MHA Hiveleader Btwapple 🍍 (@VocalPineapple) July 5, 2022