Thor: Love and Thunder Set Video Reveals New Asgard Has Thanos-Themed Ice Cream Shop

Thanos may have horribly traumatized the universe when, with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan blipped half of all life out of existence, but people have interesting ways of processing trauma and in Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that one of the more curious ones is a Thanos-themed ice cream shop. In a new behind-the-scenes video from Entertainment Tonight, director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth take viewers on a tour of the Love and Thunder set, showing off a bit of New Asgard, including that interesting ice cream shop.

"As you can see here, a little special invention just for the film, which I have heard on quite good, know that it's going to make it into real life one day, is this is cream shop here called 'Infinity Conez'. So, keep an eye out for that."

The shop features a large Infinity Gauntlet protruding from the building holding an ice cream cone, the ice cream itself decked out with candies that are an homage to the six Infinity Stones. It's kind of a clever idea, though given the destruction that Thanos caused to the universe writ large but specifically the horrors that the Asgardians endured due to Thanos' quest to gain the Infinity Stones, having an ice cream shop devoted to him seems like a really strange choice. That said, people do process grief and trauma in interesting ways. Perhaps this is just one of them and let's be honest — a Thanos-themed ice cream shop does sound kind of neat.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to open in theaters on Friday and while reviews have been a bit mixed for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it is on pace for a solid start that box office. The film is looking at a $300 million worldwide opening — an estimated $140-$160 million of that in the United States and Canada.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.

What do you think about the Thanos-themed ice cream shop in New Asgard – is it cool or too soon? Are you looking forward to Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!