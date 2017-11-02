Thor: Ragnarok Director Says His Film Is The Most ‘Out There’ Marvel Movie

Next month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to get a bit weird thanks to Doctor Strange. The much-anticipated film will introduce trippy, mind-bending magic to the film franchise, but it might not be the strangest movie in the MCU oddly enough. According to director Taika Waititi, that honor will belong to Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi shared his thoughts on Ragnarok and its "out there" elements during a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). The director told fans that he thinks the film "will be one of the most adventurous and most 'out there' of all the Marvel movies."

"It's a crazy movie," he finished. Most fans have reacted positively to Waititi's statement considering Ragnarok will largely take place away from Earth. A change in tone will no doubt help differentiate the film's settings and add to the 'road trip' vibe which Chris Hemsworth says the film features.

The director's words have also eased fears about whether Waititi can balance the action of the MCU with Ragnarok's inherent comedy. Waititi has indicated that the film will mix humor with drama in numerous interviews, and fans latched onto that promise. After all, the previous Thor film was criticized for its overly dark tone and Waititi's resume positioned him as a perfect director to stabilize the series' aesthetic.

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgley recently defended the director's ability to helm Thor against lingering naysayers. "Every doubting thought about Thor: Ragnarok should be immediately reversed. The film is not in the hands of some up-and-coming director anymore," he wrote. "It is in the hands of someone -- like James Gunn and the Russo Bros -- who knows exactly what it meant to bring comedy into a big world without taking away any of it's consequences."

Of course, Waititi has already proved himself to moviegoers with previous cinema darlings like Hunt for Wilderpeople. The indie action-comedy thrilled fans and critics as it blended nail-biting suspense with laugh-out-loud comedy. In previous interviews, Waititi has said he hopes to bring those elements to Ragnarok as well.

Clearly, Ragnarok is setting itself up to be one of the MCU's most ambitious hybrid genre projects. It will be interesting to see how Waititi's film presents its 'out there' aesthetic to fans. In his AMA, the director did hint that the film feels like "70s/80s sci-fi fantasy art." When asked about Ragnarok's updated logo, Waititi said its style intentionally mirrored that genre's love of bright, even obnoxious artwork.

With Waititi's words in mind, it seems as if Ragnarok could delve into out-of-this-world nostalgia from decades past. Fans would love to see homages to classic sci-fi tropes from Back To The Future or even Blade Runner within Ragnarok. For now, fans will simply have to wait to find out how the director intends to invoke that nostalgia once footage from Ragnarok is released.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you think Thor: Ragnarok will be more 'out there' than Doctor Strange or even past MCU films like Guardians of the Galaxy? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2017.

[H/T] Reddit