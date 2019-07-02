Tom Holland Calls Spider-Man: Far From Home “Labour of Love” in New Post

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally being released in theaters next week which means the film's premiere just happened in Los Angeles. All of the movie's cast were in attendance, including Spider-Man/Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland. The actor recently took to Instagram to post photos from the movie's big night, which include shots of him in front of a giant Spider-Man, smiling with Jake Gyllenhaal, posing with Zendaya, and overall looking super charming in front of the cameras. The actor also wrote about the film in the photos' caption, calling the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie a "labour of love."

"What a night. It's finally here. I'm so proud of this movie and can't wait to share it with you. It was a labour of love and we made it for you. Thanks to everyone who came out last night. Love you all," Holland wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Can't believe he made this movie just for me," @hannahrob_ joked.

"It's a great movie!," @jacksepticeye added.

"IT'S WHAT YOU DESERVE," @jessiepaege replied.

Even a couple of Holland's co-stars replied with some emojis:

"👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," Zendaya commented.

"🕷🕷❤️," Marisa Tomei wrote.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film's synopsis below:

"Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!"

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.