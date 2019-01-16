Tom Holland Reveals How He Celebrates After ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Release

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was finally released yesterday and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are not the only people celebrating.

Earlier today, Tom Holland, best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, took to Instagram to pop some bubbly and toast the successful launch of the movie’s first trailer.

“Mood after that trailer #spidermanfarfromhome,” the actor wrote.

As you can see, he pops the champagne ever-so-impressively, using a knife to do the deed. When the trick worked, Holland was clearly surprised at his own skill. “That was sick,” he exclaimed.

Even more adorable, his mom, Nicola, chimes in at the end of the video, clearly just as amazed as the rest of us. “How did you do that?,” she asked.

While we don’t recommend trying this move without having Spidey sense, here’s a little step by step guide to the party trick. Also, friendly reminder that Holland may play a teen on the big screen, but he’s actually 22 in real life.

This bottle trick isn’t the first wildly impressive thing the actor has posted to his gram. Back in November, he shared a sweet post of him doing tricks in the pool.

While the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was a ton of fun, it has opened up a whole mess of questions for fans, especially considering we don’t know what’s going to happen in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame. Since the new footage shows Peter Parker and Nick Fury alive and well (they were turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War), many wonder if the movie will end up being both an Infinity War prequel and Endgame sequel.

The film’s synopsis doesn’t allude to either Avengers film, so only time will tell.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

The movie stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th, 2019.