Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Was Most Tweeted About Actor of 2019

It’s the end of the year, and along with bad takes about what the “worst _____ of 2019” is, that means looking back at the numbers that drive the internet and talking about who shaped this year’s discourse. And when it comes to the celebrity that the most people were talking about on Twitter, nobody quite matches up with your friendly neighborhood, wall-crawling star of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s like you make a couple of billion dollar movies and save a beloved character from falling into chaos and everybody starts acting like you’re a “big deal” all of a sudden. Jeez, Tom Holland.

But yeah. In addition to being a major player in two of the year’s biggest blockbusters (Endgame and Far From Home, natch), Holland had something else almost no big star did. He had the looming breakup between Disney and Sony, which threatened to change the trajectory of his franchise.

Besides the fact that people tweeted about that — a lot! — there’s the fact that a lot of the people tweeting about it zeroed in on Holland, a young actor and an enthusiastic fan who we can all kind of relate to. There was a not-insignificant amount of discussion about how heartbroken the star would be if he had to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind.

Marvel dominated the top ten most-talked-about actors on Twitter, according to a year end report from the social media platform. Holland was #1, followed by Chris Evans at #2. Holland’s Far From Home co-star Zendaya was at #3, while his Endgame co-star Robert Downey, Jr. came in at #4. Cameron Boyce rounded out the top five.

The next five included two Marvel actors — Chris Hemsworth at #7 and Mark Ruffalo at #10 — as well as Keanu Reeves (#6), Kanna Hashimoto (#8), and Jennifer Lopez, who is in the conversation for an Academy Award, at #9.

Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) appeared at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home with an exclusive video sent out by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). The video revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the public, a twist fans assume will be followed up on in the third MCU Spider-Man movie. Other than that, there is relatively little known about it.

