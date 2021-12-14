Tom Holland Explains Why Spider-Man Will Need a New Suit After No Way Home

Tom Holland says he will need a new superhero costume after the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor was caught by a web of reporters during the red carpet world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he teased why his web-slinger will need a change of clothes once the highly-anticipated Sony/Marvel movie comes to an end. According to Tom Holland, a new Spider-Man costume would be the perfect Christmas gift for Peter Parker, after he battles his multiversal foes in Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

“When you see the end of this movie he’s going to need a new suit, he’s definitely going to need a new suit,” Holland said during the TikTok live video stream of the red carpet. If you were one of the many fans to watch the second trailer, you’ll remember how Spider-Man’s costume is ripped and shredded in different areas, and the many bruises covering Tom Holland’s face. His mental state will no doubt be put to the test, but apparently that won’t stop Spidey from already thinking about his next super-suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx shot a video issuing warnings and tips on how to protect yourself against spoilers for the movie. “NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” a caption that accompanies the spoiler video reads. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

Of course, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios aren’t making it easy to avoid spoilers, especially when the studios’ are leaking key details themselves. For example, the opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home was officially released online during Late Night With Seth Meyers. It picks up after the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home when J. Jonah Jameson revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world.

“It absolutely did [feel bigger than past Spider-Man movies]. In some respects, it felt the same, we were back in Atlanta with the same cast and crew. And then, in other respects, it felt like a completely different franchise,” Holland recently said on The Project. “We were having these villains come back reprising these roles, the action sequences are much bigger, it’s much funnier, it’s much more emotional, the stakes are much higher.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17th.