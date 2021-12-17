Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Spotted Kissing, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing, which seemingly confirms the rumors that the two are dating. Some outlets are taking Holland and Zendaya's steamy display of PDA to be the two stars' way of making their romance public. After so many years of dodging romantic questions and staying out of the public eye, it seems unlikely that Tom Holland and Zendaya would be caught unaware like this. The pair were spotted locking lips in LA, during a romantic sunset drive in Holland's Audi sports car. In addition to being romantic, Holland and Zendaya were seen to be clowning around with each other in the car. Typical Spider-Man romance stuff.

Zendaya, Tom Holland finally confirm they're dating with steamy car makeout https://t.co/O9qdVzthpf pic.twitter.com/q5shBLpuso — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2021

The area where Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted is near the home of Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer; Stoermer was later seen leaving a residence in the neighborhood with Zendaya and Holland, who were both seen wearing comfortable attire. The whole vibe seems to suggest that Holland and Zendaya are deep enough into a relationship for Holland to be hanging out with her family in a casual, familiar way. That could be saying a lot.

The legend of the "Tomdaya" romance having been spinning in the rumor mill since Holland starting slinging webs in Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 (having filmed the Spider-Man reboot with Zendaya back in 2016). Fan fascination with their romance tended to surge and subside with each new installment of the Spider-Man franchise, but Holland and Zendaya have always played coy about dating rumors. whille making Homecoming. By the time Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Holland was claiming to be single and Zendaya was insisting they were just "friends":

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” the actress told Variety. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

And yet, it has been undeniable that Tom Holland have smoldering chemistry both onscreen as Peter Parker and his love interest MJ, and offscreen, as well. Their face-off during Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle is still an iconic Internet sensation (mostly for Holland's gender-swap rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella") and their social media banter has kept fans entertained for years. Needless to say, they're a couple so many Marvel fans want to see end up together. And who knows what kind of rollercoaster "on again, off again" romance these two have been on in the last half-decade making Spider-Man movies? We just know that right now, they're definitely on again!

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17th.

Additional Reporting by Page Six