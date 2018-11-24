Marvel Brings Back SPOILER in ‘Uncanny X-Men’

Today’s issue of Uncanny X-Men brings back a major mutant from the Marvel Universe.

SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #2 by Ed Brisson, Matthew Rosenberg, Kelly Thompson, RB Silva, Adriano di Benedetto, and Rachelle Rosenberg follow.

After the startling events of the first installment of “X-Men Disassembled,’ the X-Men regroup in Part 2. Multiple Man is multiplying out of control in Kansas. Previously extinct animals are popping up all over the globe. While the Champions, the Avengers, and the Winter Guard are dealing with the outbreaks as best they can, they need the X-Men’s help to handle a dinosaur problem in Montana.

Jean Grey splits the X-Men into two groups. She, Iceman, X-23, Bishop, and Northstar head to Montana to fight some dinosaurs. Storm leads Psylocke, Jubilee, Cannonball, Polaris, and Nightcrawler to Kansas to handle Jamie Madrox.

The young X-Men are left at the mansion, which is soon surrounded by protesters angry over the X-Men crashing a jet into a medical research facility. The crash wasn’t the X-Men’s fault – Kitty Pryde was piloting when she mysteriously vanished – but the protestors don’t know or seem to care.

The young X-Men are still sore over their treatment by their elders. In the previous issue, they complained that they constantly felt like they were left waiting in the wings. Now they’ve been left behind despite the core X-Men being stretched thin. Pixie reminds the other that they did just get beat by Forearm and his new MLF, leaving two of their members in need of serious medical attention, suggesting they may be more a liability than an asset to the X-Men.

It is around that time that a man in a suit passes through the crowd of protestors outside of the mansion. He walks right up to the doorstep and rings the doorbell. The young X-Men answer the door to find Professor X’s son, the powerful mutant called Legion, waiting for them.

Legion, looking more polished than usual, claims he’s there to save the day. Whether that’s good news or bad news remains to be seen. Legion has a history of trying to save the day only to create a new reality like the Age of Apocalypse or the Age of X. Considering Age of X-Man is right around the corner, his sudden reappearance seems ill-timed.

Uncanny X-Men #2 is on sale now.