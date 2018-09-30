Riot Tortures ‘Venom’ in New TV Spot

Sony has released a brand new TV spot for Venom, which features bits and pieces of new footage.

The spot, which you can check out above, highlights a few new shots of the film’s major symbiotes, Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed). While it’s unclear exactly what context these seemingly-unconnected shots have in the film, they do indicate that neither character is going down without a fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No one thinks that they are the bad guy, that’s the reality,” Ahmed said of his character in a previous interview. “People do crazy things, terrible things, but in their mind they justify it. They think that they’re helping the world, helping the other person, helping themselves, they justify it in their own ways. So, for me, when I’m playing a character like Carlton Drake, I’m sure you’ll think I’m crazy but I totally understand what he’s doing and why he’s doing it. He’s trying to serve humanity and he just thinks that he’s best placed to do that and he wants to find a future for the human race. And of course, as the most rich, powerful, successful, intelligent member of the human race, he should be at the center of that future as well. So, I think I’m playing the good guy, but that’s sort of what everyone thinks.”

Venom is expected to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics mythos, which cites some particular comics for inspiration.

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Even with the focus on Riot and Venom, it sounds like Venom could have even more symbiotes — including some that might surprise viewers.

“There are other villains in the movie too — we’re definitely planning a big world with these characters,” Fleischer said in a previous interview. “It’ll be really fun for fans to go see the movie and see for themselves.”

What do you think of this new Venom TV spot? Are you excited to see the symbiotes square off? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.