Eminem’s ‘Venom’ Rap Draws Mixed Reactions
Rapper Eminem dropped surprise album Kamikaze Friday, simultaneously debuting "Venom" — the premiere tie-in track from Sony's Tom Hardy-led Venom standalone movie — drawing mixed reactions on social media.
Three of the 13-track album's songs have already entered the top ten on iTunes: diss track "The Ringer" sits at #1, followed by "Lucky You" at #2 and "Venom" at #9.
The anthem sees Eminem conjure imagery of the titular fan-favorite Spider-Man foe and anti-hero, who in the comics emerges as the web-slinging, long-tongued creature known as Venom after investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Hardy) forms a parasitic relationship with an inky black, living extraterrestrial substance known as a symbiote.
Now if y’all think this @Eminem “Kamikaze” album isn’t 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you’re just hating and incompetent of lyrics/cadence/breakdown of his raps. Oh and he putting quite a few in a body bag too 💀! 😂 😂— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2018
NBA star LeBron James praised Kamikaze, as did rapper Lil Yachty, who gets a slight call out in "The Ringer" when Eminem says the star's music "just ain't for me."
"Lmao me personally I think it's [fire] Eminem took a shot at me," Lil Yachty wrote in a tweet. "I f—k with Eminem."
Rapper Hopsin — who gets a mention in "Fall" as Eminem raps, "I inspire the Hopsins, the Logics, the Coles, the K-Dots, the 5'9"s" — thanked Em for acknowledging him on Kamikaze, writing on Instagram the namedrop comes as "the best f—king day of my f—king life."
As the just-dropped album draws mixed reviews — The Hollywood Reporter dubbed it an "epic fail," writing Kamikaze off as "the work of an aging artist trying, and failing, to remain relevant by acting out," while Vox called the "diss-filled power move" of an album the rapper's "best in years" — "Venom" is similarly drawing a mixed bag of praise and mockery.
"This movie is slowly becoming the film embodiment of the one really edgy kid from junior high that only listens to Seether and Eminem and only reads Deadpool and Venom comics who's super popular for some reason," @Clankity wrote on Twitter.
@ThatSpaceSkull took a shot, writing, "Can't wait to go see the Venom movie and listen to the Eminem song and chug a Monster Energy Drink and ride my dirt bike around my block." Others, like @SJames, accused Eminem of selling out on Venom, "the sell out movie of 2018."
"Jokes on you," wrote @advent_crash, "that Eminem Venom single is [fire]." Wrote @Dylan_Rhoades, "Already wanted to see Venom cause of Tom Hardy.. and now Eminem did the theme song for it... it's a wrap."
Early tracking predictions have Venom webbing up a record-breaking October opening.
Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, and Michelle Williams, opens October 5.
Always thought the Venom movie was going to be good. But now with the Eminem song, it’s going to be great.— Jøę Šāłåmä (@Joesalama365) August 31, 2018
IS EMINEM DOING A SONG FOR THE VENOM MOVIE? IS A PERFECT THING HAPPENING??— Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) August 30, 2018
if I see this movie and I hear Eminem while Venom is eating a dudes head off I’m getting out my seat straight away— pesci (@PesciGotPepsi) August 30, 2018
The deal now is that every year we get a new rap about an edgy comic book movie— Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) August 31, 2018
u: black panther x kendrick lamar
me, an intellectual: venom x eminem— ً (@amyadamsfanacc) August 30, 2018
Venom team really went with Eminem for the soundtrack.... really.— BIGNOAH ??? (@BIGNOAH256) August 30, 2018
Eminem is one of the most successful musicians of all time and he can't find a good producer? The venom beat sounds like what I would make if someone told me to make an Eminem beat. Do better— Sugoi (@SugoiDuBois) August 31, 2018
Venom is such a good song. I can’t stop listen to it— Matthew k (@Matthewk48) August 31, 2018
So apparently Eminem is making music for the Venom movie. Are we in some alternate reality version of 2001? Because I’m totally fine with that.— Dan (@_TheDayman) August 30, 2018
this movie is slowly becoming the film embodiment of the one really edgy kid from junior high that only listens to seether and eminem and only reads deadpool and venom comics who's super popular for some reason https://t.co/JKVd0c2m70— wyatt (kinda on hiatus) (@Clankity) August 30, 2018
Ahahahahaha Eminem is doing a song for the Venom movie? In 2018 the year of our Lord? Incredible. Absolutely perfect, possibly hall of fame move. I’m all on on this movie. We deserve it.— ☕ (@coopercooperco) August 31, 2018
Me: I ain’t watching no Venom movie made by Sony, they’re gonna ruin a Spiderman villain just for money.
*Eminem is involved in the soundtrack*
Me: Alright, imma give it a chance https://t.co/caXbOmYgHD— Fructose Father ????? (@notvieuxlabbe) August 30, 2018
Prediction: The song "Venom" on Eminem's new album will be the best ting about the Venom moving coming out soon.— TuboWare (@TuboWare) August 31, 2018
Eminem: *is doing music for Venom*
Me: pic.twitter.com/x8JePD5aHP— Crouch Gang Corporal Zac (@speedingahead) August 30, 2018
I can’t believe this Eminem Venom song is a real thing, V’NMMMMM V’NMMMM V’NMMMMMMMM had me in tears— septemberory meep (@RoryMeep) August 31, 2018
Can't wait to go see the Venom movie and listen to the Eminem song and chug a Monster Energy Drink and ride my dirt bike around my block— niles crane but queer (@ThatSpaceSkull) August 31, 2018
Jokes on you that Eminem Venom single is ?. Don’t @ me.— J-Money (@advent_crash) August 31, 2018
Listening to Venom by Eminem got me like pic.twitter.com/4TZYIDLiBE— Jalen T. Grinter? (@jaytrey42) August 31, 2018
I’m obsessed with Venom x Eminem ?— Dani Valdespino (@danielaxnv_) August 31, 2018
Eminem doing a song for the venom movie is like the dream of a bully from high school in the late 90’s. So basically it’s the most Venom idea EVER!!! Good marketing guys— Jim Gisriel (@JimmFORCE) August 31, 2018
It's thematically appropriate that @Eminem would sell out and save a spot on his new album for #Venom, the sell out movie of 2018.— Simon James (@SJames) August 31, 2018
i hope the venom movie is good as the eminem album damn— Scoutty (@Scoutteh) August 31, 2018
Already wanted to see Venom cause of Tom Hardy.. and now Eminem did the theme song for it... it’s a wrap— schlehubes (@Dylan_Rhoads) August 31, 2018