WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Reveals Agatha Harkness Costume Special Feature

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is still revealing small details about the series, including how Agatha Harkness’s costume had to be edited for the show. In a conversation with Insider, the Agnes actress explained that it can get pretty toasty in that long black dress. In an effort to keep the temperatures down, one of her assistants had to help her operate a cooling suit underneath the costume. Basically, the suit pumps cool water around in tubing which helps control the temp. Hahn was appreciative of that addition, and she learned that there are some other Marvel actors that benefit from it as well. Fans don’t realize how often this sort of stuff goes down for both DC Comics film and with Marvel Studios. Practical costuming can be a bear to get into for the actors and present numerous challenges for actually getting these scenes filmed.

"It was very hot. So I had to wear a cooling suit under my costume, which is something that I had never heard of before, but it's like tubes of cold water," Hahn said. "Between takes my amazing costume assistant Beth would squeeze coils of cold water underneath my costume."

“There was no way I could have done it without it — it was imperative,” Hahn said. “Apparently a lot of the Marvel dudes wear it as well, so that made me feel a lot better, but yeah there was no way I could have done it without it.”

So, there's obviously going to be more of Agatha, but who knows when that will happen. For now, fans will have to be patient to see where Wanda will end up during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is rolling on Disney+ right now, Black Widow in theatres on July 9th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

