WandaVision Fan Spots Avengers: Infinity War Connection in Episode 3

✖

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now available to watch on Disney+ and they are filled with easter eggs. The show's first episode even paid homage to Avengers: Infinity War by joking that Vision (Paul Bettany) had an "indestructible head." Of course, Thanos crushed Vision's head in the Avengers flick as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) watched, making the joke pretty darn dark. However, you may have missed that the show's third episode also had a nod to Infinity War. Brace yourselves, because this one will put you in your feels!

Reddit user u/shaxanab took to the r/WandaVision subreddit to share a side-by-side of Vision asking Wanda to kill him in Infinity War with Wanda giving birth in WandaVision. The dialog is so similar, we can't help but get a little emotional! You can check out the two moments in the post below:

Currently, Wanda and Vision are living a suburban lifestyle in Westview a la classic sitcoms with the latest focusing on the 1970s. However, Bettany recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last. "Yes, initially, it really was [relieving], but it’d be a pretty boring TV show if it stayed that way," Bettany explained. "What you will begin to realize is that it’s not an arbitrary decision or a cute decision to set this story in these sitcoms. What’s wonderful about the comfort level that comes with these sitcoms is that you have a seemingly insoluble problem that when the couple unite, the problem becomes eminently soluble. Unfortunately, real life isn’t quite like that, and it can’t stay that way forever."

WandaVision's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

