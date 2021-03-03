WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Promises Satisfying Finale, Reacts To iTunes Hit

✖

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is probably more shocked than anyone that "Agatha All Along" has become the no. 1 hit on iTunes. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Hahn appeared mostly bewildered and amused about the whole thing. If you haven't seen recent interviews with the actress, she doesn't have social media (preferring a more "off the grid" lifestyle) so news of WandaVision's success, crazy fan theories - and yes, musical milestones - are now coming at her in way that only a Marvel Studios role can inspire. "The whole thing is so bonkers right now" is how Hahn describes the current state of affairs in her life, and it's pretty accurate.

"Agatha All Along" has not only rocketed up the music charts, it's become a bonaifde pop-culture viral sensation, inspiring all sorts of memes, TikTok videos, remixes, and all the other goodness on the Internet that Kathryn Hahn is not really aware of. WandaVision has fans feeling some Emmys and/or Grammy hopes for the Marvel franchise.

As WandaVision approaches its final episode, a lot of Marvel fans are biting their nails in anxiety over whether or not the series finale will answer all the many questions they need to be answered. Theories range from Mephisto being the big bad; the X-Men being introduced; all of reality being fractured, that aerospace engineer showing up at a key moment, and big cameos that could be anyone from Reed Richards to Doctor Strange, to Magneto. So can WandaVision possibly bring it all home in a way that all these fans in their tin foil hats will appreciate?

Well, Kathryn Hahn promises at the end of the interview that WandaVision's final episode will indeed be satisfying to fans. will be "very satisfying" for fans:

"I think your minds are gonna be blown," Hahn tells Meyers with all seriousness. "I'm very excited. I think it's gonna be very satisfying."

While we want to trust Kathryn Hahn's words, "satisfying" could be a loaded term in this case. A major cliffhanger that sets up Doctor Strange in the Mulitverse of Madness would be satisfying on a macro level of MCU fandom - but not necessarily satisfying as the end to a standalone TV series. WandaVision's final episode runtime leaves little room for error or wasted space, so it's gonna be interesting.

WandaVision will air its finale episode on Disney+ this Friday.