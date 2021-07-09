Paul Bettany Says Some WandaVision Fan Theories Were "Pretty Good Ideas"

✖

WandaVision star Paul Bettany said that some of those far-out fan theories were good ideas. ACE Universe interviewed the Vision actor and Angelique Roche asked him about his response to the entire series. Over the course of the Disney+ show, the entire fanbase began concocting wild theories that seemed to stretch across the entire Marvel continuum. Well, a lot of that stuff didn’t happen, and the Internet wasn’t too thrilled about it. (Just go ahead and bring up Mephisto in a room of Marvel fans now to see some real fireworks.) For Bettany's part, some of those fan theories were pretty awesome. Although the MCU star admits that there is no pleasing everyone. The most ardent critics of WandaVision would say that they are not wrong to feel betrayed by all those secrets not leading to the outcome that half of social media believed would come true. Check out his read of the entire thing down below:

“I loved lots of it, it was very fun. Like you know Jac Schaefer and Matt Shakman. The director and the showrunner would send me stuff and I’d be thrilled with [it.] You know, when the fans got stuff, the fans were guessing things right, that were right,” he began.

“I was also thrilled when they were coming up with whole new ideas we’d never even thought of. Some of those were pretty good ideas! But it was really interesting to see the people that would get… there would be people week after week that would be like ‘I knew this was gonna happen and I knew this was gonna happen, this is so disappointing.’ Then, if something didn’t happen, the way that they thought it was going to happen, they’d be like ‘I can’t believe they didn’t go down the road…’ And you’re thinking, well. there’s no pleasing some people.”

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer actually spoke to Variety about how wild the theories got. “I couldn’t have anticipated… I don’t know, maybe Mary Livanos and Kevin Feige are like, “Yeah, it’s like this every time.” But I’m like, these theories are crazy!,” she joked. “So it wasn’t that was not part of my thinking, and also, that’s not my department. I am lucky enough that I get to hear about the other projects and sometimes I’m involved and their conversations. I know a little bit about all the things that Lizzie’s been up to. But that’s a bigger, fancier thing, what you’re asking about.”

