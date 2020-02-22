WandaVision Fan Teaser Offers Trippy Take on Disney+ Series

Earlier this month, a surprise Super Bowl ad afforded fans the first official look at WandaVision, a series from Marvel Studios that’s been heralded as the most “different” thing the House of Ideas has ever produced. Since the first look — which managed to take fans on a trip through time with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — artists have had ample time to come up with their best homages and tributes to the show. One of the trippiest pieces of art we’ve seen comes from Instagrammer @aniketjatav and it’s certainly a sight to behold.

Using the comics-accurate headdress of Scarlet Witch — which we’ve caught a glimpse of in the trailer — the artist intertwines it with Vision’s Infinity Stone-wielding head for a result that’s both minimalistic and trippy, as a result of the artists style. The two lovebirds can then be seen at the bottom of the piece, embracing each other as the WandaVision logo settles in nicely right in the middle of the poster. See it for yourself below.

If we’re being fair, the poster is pretty on par with Bettany’s recent comments about the showing being “f-cking bonkers.”

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show,” the actor said. “It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ in December 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.