Watch Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Prank Call Dune’s Timothee Chalamet Live

Tom Holland and Timothée Chalamet are two of the biggest young stars working today, and they’re also good pals. They have a lot in common including recently starring in movies alongside Holland’s real-life girlfriend, Zendaya. Chalamet’s Dune was just nominated for ten Academy Awards and Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie. Recently, Holland appeared on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James and the two decided to call some of their celebrity friends and ask if they’re sitting or standing. While Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield didn’t answer, Chalamet did, and – spoiler alert – he was sitting.

During the call, Holland and Chalamet made plans to hang, which is sure to warm any fan’s heart. Throughout the video, Holland and James also call British rapper Stormzy and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. You can check out the adorable video below:

Back in December, Holland and Zendaya spoke with AP Entertainment about who their pal Chalamet could play in the Spider-Man films.

“I don’t know, people want him to be Harry Osborn,” Zendaya shared. “I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man – or foe of Spider-Man, who knows?”

“I think it would be good to bring him in as a FOS (‘Friend of Spider-Man’), and then he kind of becomes bad,” Holland added. “He could be a villain. He would be a good villain.”

During the interview, both Holland and Zendaya praised Chalamet for being “such a nice bloke.” As for Harry Osborn, the character was portrayed by James Franco in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise and was later played by Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While it would be fun to see Chalamet take on the role, it’s unlikely that would happen considering Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed that Oscorp doesn’t exist in the MCU. If that’s the case, there’s a chance the Osborns aren’t around at all either.

As for Holland, it’s currently unclear he will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.”

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland explained. “Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been. That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters, and Dune is currently available to rent or buy online.