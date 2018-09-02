Marvel Reveals Who Stole Wolverine’s Body

For months, the Marvel Universe has wrestled with the question of what happened to Wolverine’s body. Now that mystery has been solved.

Spoilers for Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1 by Charles Soule, Ramon Rosanas, and Guru-eFX follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Hunt for Wolverine one-shot, Kitty Pryde and the X-Men discovered that Wolverine’s body was no longer in its grave. Kitty immediately began a search. While she led a team of X-Men to Madripoor, she also asked Daredevil and Iron Man for their help.

In Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor, Kitty Pryde’s X-Men team went to Madripoor. Their goal was to contact Magneto, one of the few beings they know of who had the power to remove Wolverine’s body from its resting place undetected. Instead, they were attacked by Viper and her Femme Fatales. When the struggle was over, they discovered that Magneto had nothing to do with Wolverine’s disappearance. They also found that someone was sending a lot of materials to on rockets into outer space.

In Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda, Iron Man gathered the other members of the old New Avengers team. They were Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Spider-Man, who all counted Wolverine as a teammate. Together with X-23, they investigated Mister Sinister, who showed an interest in acquiring Wolverine’s body. They discovered that Sinister did not have Logan’s remains, but that he did have a genetic database of every living person in the world. Iron Man destroyed the database, but there was evidence that someone had broken into Sinister’s lab and already made a copy.

In Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost, Daredevil tried to work the mystery like a police case, enlisting the aid of Misty Knight, Frank McGee, and Cypher. Together, the heroes weren’t able to locate Wolverine, they were able to uncover proof that he was alive and that he was performing evil acts.

In Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of a Killer, Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Daken decided to launch their own investigation. If Wolverine was alive, they were going to kill him again. Instead, they found a town full of zombies left behind after a science experiment went wrong.

In Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends, Kitty invites Iron Man and Daredevil to the Xavier School to show them what she’s learned. Comparing everyone’s notes, she’s discovered that each of these stories has something in common, a company called Soteira. Soteira was the company sending materials into space and the company behind the zombie experiments. Soteira’s logo was also worn by the soldiers who infiltrated Sinister’s lab, and they were the ones sending Wolverine on covert missions.

Before Kitty, Daredevil, and Iron Man can figure out the next move, the mansion comes under attack. Four giant metal objects, essentially bullets, are headed towards them from space. They’re able to prevent the bullets from doing any damage but then discover that the assault was only a distraction.

Back at the mansion, a man has arranged 10 dead bodies on the mansion’s doorstep. He then introduces his master, Persephone, via a holographic transmission. Persephone confirms that she does have Logan. She then tells the heroes that the bodies at their feet are teenagers with the mutant gene who had not yet manifested their powers. Persephone found them using Sinister’s database. She threatens to kill more or possibly even all potential mutants if their investigation into Soteira continues.

The issue’s final page shows Wolverine chained up in Persephone’s custody, with his new “hot claws” extended.

It is still unclear what Soteira wants with Wolverine, but fans should learn more when the story continues in Return of Wolverine.

What do you think of the conclusion of Hunt for Wolverine? Let us know in the comments!

Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends is on sale now. Return of Wolverine #1 goes on sale Sept. 19th.