Wolverine Fans and More Are Celebrating Hugh Jackman's Birthday
Happy Birthday, Hugh Jackman! The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actor turned 54 on October 12th. Jackman is known for an array of films including The Prestige, Prisoners, and The Greatest Showman as well as Les Miserables, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. However, most know Jackman best for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films. He first played the character in 2000, and it was announced by Ryan Reynolds last month that he will be returning to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Today, Reynolds and more have taken to social media to celebrate Jackman's birthday.
Many fans have reacted to the news that Jackman is returning for Deadpool 3, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the MCU. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Zac Efron have been thrown around. While Reynolds and Jackman promised Deadpool 3 won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan, there are still a lot of big question marks about Jackman's return and the movie's place in the MCU. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done playing the part.
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Hugh Jackman's birthday below...
Love From Ryan (Sort Of)
Happy Birthday, Hugh. This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing. But at least there’s Will and Octavia! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/dlLgXc0TQE— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 12, 2022
The Range
happy birthday hugh jackman! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Al2eFFC2Be— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 12, 2022
Wolverine Forever
happy birthday to our one and only wolverine, hugh jackman! pic.twitter.com/EMAPM5evG6— x-men archive (@xmenarchive) October 12, 2022
Seriously, Though
Happy birthday to Hugh Jackman!
He previously held the record for the longest career as a live-action superhero when he was Wolverine/Logan. pic.twitter.com/5hf3o3UOyE— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 12, 2022
Hero
happy international hugh jackman day <3 pic.twitter.com/cMu09MHBqT— han | HUGH DAY (@infinityhowlett) October 12, 2022
Icon
Hoy cumple 54 años el gran Hugh Jackman, felicidades. pic.twitter.com/pLkDQR1OEd— la cuarta pared (@CuartaParedCine) October 12, 2022
Comedy King
Hugh Jackman’s cameo in X-Men: First Class is peak humor 😂 pic.twitter.com/pv3pQrCpLm— X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 12, 2022
So Much Love
"He's such an incredible human being. Always patient, polite...it's pretty frightening."— BeatlesFass (@BeatFassbender) October 12, 2022
Happy Birthday to Hugh Jackman ❤️ #michaelfassbender #xmen pic.twitter.com/MjhC3jGvMZ
So Much Talent
Hugh Jackman as Jean Valjean in 2012's Best Picture nominee "Les Misérables."
Jackman's performance as Valjean, a man struggling to lead a normal life after 19 years of imprisonment for stealing bread, earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the 85th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/e1ZeVtT5ID— The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 12, 2022
The Coolest
Happy 54th Birthday to #Wolverine Himself, Hugh Jackman! 🎂🐐 pic.twitter.com/EemLoCVpEI— X-Men News & Updates (@XMen97News) October 12, 2022
The Cutest
Happy Birthday to the man and beast Hugh Jackman! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/OYVDrBPELG— X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 12, 2022
Wolverine MVP
Happy birthday, #HughJackman! From magician to mutant, what's your favorite role? pic.twitter.com/Y6YddU8Xho— IMDb (@IMDb) October 12, 2022