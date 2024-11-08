Wolverine Fans and More Are Celebrating Hugh Jackman's Birthday

Happy Birthday, Hugh Jackman! The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actor turned 54 on October 12th. Jackman is known for an array of films including The Prestige, Prisoners, and The Greatest Showman as well as Les Miserables, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. However, most know Jackman best for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films. He first played the character in 2000, and it was announced by Ryan Reynolds last month that he will be returning to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Today, Reynolds and more have taken to social media to celebrate Jackman's birthday.

Many fans have reacted to the news that Jackman is returning for Deadpool 3, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the MCU. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, and Zac Efron have been thrown around. While Reynolds and Jackman promised Deadpool 3 won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan, there are still a lot of big question marks about Jackman's return and the movie's place in the MCU. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done playing the part.

You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Hugh Jackman's birthday below...