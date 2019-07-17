Mark Millar Declares Taron Egerton Will Be the Next Wolverine

Now that the X-Men can officially be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel fans are already speculating about which actors could bring the iconic characters to life — including prolific comic writer Mark Millar. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to point out that Millar “predicted the future” of the MCU in a panel from 2002, which modeled Nick Fury after Samuel L. Jackson and happened to name drop future Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. Millar responded to the tweet with the message of “remember, I’m never wrong”, while also declaring that Taron Egerton will be the next actor to portray Wolverine.

From 2002. Always remember I’m never wrong. PS Taron Egerton will be the next Wolverine 🙂 https://t.co/6OtsLbnWqu — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) July 15, 2019

Of course, Millar has an established rapport with Egerton, ever since the actor has starred in the adaptation of Millar’s Kingsman comics. Still, he isn’t alone in speculating about the Rocketman star playing Wolverine, something that the actor recently addressed.

“That one I think is just a rumor.” Egerton admitted in an interview earlier this month. “As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough. I mean if the people at Marvel think I am, then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

After Hugh Jackman delivered an iconic performance as Wolverine for two decades, it’s hard to deny that whoever succeeds him has some pretty big shoes to fill, whether that be Egerton or otherwise.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” X-Men producer Lauren Schuler Donner said earlier this year. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

