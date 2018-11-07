Marvel Announces ‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail’

Marvel has officially announced Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the second season followup to the podcast Wolverine: The Long Night.

Wolverine: The Long Night will run for 10 episodes and will be available exclusively on Stitcher Premium starting in Winter 2019 before being released wide on all podcast platforms later in the year.

Richard Armitage will return to reprise his role as Logan in the second season. Also joining the cast is Legion‘s Bill Irwin as Jason Wyngarde, aka Mastermind, Bell Heck as Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit, and Blair Brown as Bonnie Roach.

Here’s the synopsis released by Marvel:

“Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail is an epic quest that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. Following the events of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, Logan (Richard Armitage) returns to New Orleans in search of redemption, only to discover that his ex-lover, Maureen is nowhere to be found. And she’s not the only one. Dozens of humans and mutants have gone missing, including the mother of a teenage boy, Marcus Baptiste. With Weapon X in close pursuit, Logan and Marcus must team up and follow a trail of clues that leads them deep into the gothic heart of the bayou, where they encounter biker gangs, Cajun thieves and a world of wonders that defies explanation. It is here that they find Greenhaven — a backwater refuge run by a powerful mutant named Jason Wyngarde.”

“After seeing the overwhelming support for Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, we are excited to introduce listeners to another unique audio storytelling experience,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel, in a statement. “Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail will continue expanding Logan’s story and introduce more elements of the Marvel Universe. We look forward to expanding our content for Marvel fans and the scripted podcast community.”

“Fans reacted so powerfully and positively to season one that we really had no choice–we had to keep the story and the characters alive (well, most of them) for another season,” said Chris Bannon, the chief content officer of Stitcher. “Fortunately, the outstanding creative team that made season one so memorable signed on right away! And I couldn’t hope for a better cast of great voices, including Richard Armitage as Logan. Together, they’re making a story Marvel fans will listen to over and over, I know.”

Wolverine: The Long Night writer Ben Percy, director Brendan Baker, and sound designer Chloe Prasinos are each returning for the second season. Wolverine: The Lost Trail will be produced by Daniel Fink and Chloe Wilson of Marvel and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher.

Wolverine: The Long Night was Marvel’s first ever foray into fictional podcasts. The first nine episodes are now available on all major podcast platforms and devices. The season finale will be available on Wednesday, November 7th.

