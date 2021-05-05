X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Mezco Toyz barrage of new releases continues with this amazing looking 6-inch Marvel X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure! This time-traveler includes plenty of firepower and armor along with 3 interchangeable head portraits, 8 interchangeable hands, a removable paludamentum, and more. As you'll see, you can really change up his look.
Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective X-Men Bishiop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $90 with free shipping. The release date is set for November (you won't be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features can be found below.
One:12 Collective Bishop Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Three (3) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Eight (8) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) canon holding hand (R)
- One (1) blaster holding hand (R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of energy FX hands (L&R)
Costume:
- X-Men issued suit
- Shoulder armor
- Fortified armored vest
- Utility belt with X-Men insignia
- Wrist gauntlets
- Thigh holster
- Thigh sheath
- Knee armor
- Shin armor
- Tactical boots
Accessories:
- One (1) paludamentum (removable)
- One (1) energy cannon (attaches to holster on back) with three (3) removable magazines
- One (1) energy blaster (fits in thigh holster)
- One (1) energy smoke FX (attaches to hand)
- One (1) energy blast FX (attaches to hand)
- One (1) scimitar (fits in thigh sheath)
- Three (3) grenades (fits on utility belt)
- One (1) detonator (fits in utility belt pouch)
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
