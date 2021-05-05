X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz barrage of new releases continues with this amazing looking 6-inch Marvel X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure! This time-traveler includes plenty of firepower and armor along with 3 interchangeable head portraits, 8 interchangeable hands, a removable paludamentum, and more. As you'll see, you can really change up his look.

Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective X-Men Bishiop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $90 with free shipping. The release date is set for November (you won't be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

One:12 Collective Bishop Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) canon holding hand (R)

One (1) blaster holding hand (R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of energy FX hands (L&R)

Costume:

X-Men issued suit

Shoulder armor

Fortified armored vest

Utility belt with X-Men insignia

Wrist gauntlets

Thigh holster

Thigh sheath

Knee armor

Shin armor

Tactical boots

Accessories:

One (1) paludamentum (removable)

One (1) energy cannon (attaches to holster on back) with three (3) removable magazines

One (1) energy blaster (fits in thigh holster)

One (1) energy smoke FX (attaches to hand)

One (1) energy blast FX (attaches to hand)

One (1) scimitar (fits in thigh sheath)

Three (3) grenades (fits on utility belt)

One (1) detonator (fits in utility belt pouch)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

