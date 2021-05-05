X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

By Sean Fallon

one12-bishop

Mezco Toyz barrage of new releases continues with this amazing looking 6-inch Marvel X-Men Bishop One:12 Collective Figure! This time-traveler includes plenty of firepower and armor along with 3 interchangeable head portraits, 8 interchangeable hands, a removable paludamentum, and more. As you'll see, you can really change up his look.

Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective X-Men Bishiop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $90 with free shipping. The release date is set for November (you won't be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

one-12-bishop-mezco

One:12 Collective Bishop Figure Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • Three (3) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Eight (8) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • One (1) canon holding hand (R)
  • One (1) blaster holding hand (R)
  • One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of energy FX hands (L&R)

Costume:

0comments
  • X-Men issued suit
  • Shoulder armor
  • Fortified armored vest
  • Utility belt with X-Men insignia
  • Wrist gauntlets
  • Thigh holster
  • Thigh sheath
  • Knee armor
  • Shin armor
  • Tactical boots

Accessories:

  • One (1) paludamentum (removable)
  • One (1) energy cannon (attaches to holster on back) with three (3) removable magazines
  • One (1) energy blaster (fits in thigh holster)
  • One (1) energy smoke FX (attaches to hand)
  • One (1) energy blast FX (attaches to hand)
  • One (1) scimitar (fits in thigh sheath)
  • Three (3) grenades (fits on utility belt)
  • One (1) detonator (fits in utility belt pouch)
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

As noted, the One:12 Collective Bishiop figure is one of several new releases from Mezco Toys in recent weeks. Here's what you may have missed:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Start the Conversation

of