‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Director Teases Something New “Real Soon”

Fans are eagerly awaiting for more information about X-Men: Dark Phoenix, what’s likely to be the final installment in 20th Century Fox’s long-running Marvel series.

The oft-delayed film is not set to release in theaters until the end of the summer — but that doesn’t mean we won’t get anything new in the near future. Writer and director Simon Kinberg teased fans on social media that something down the pipeline very soon.

Kinberg was responding to fans addressing the new trailer for The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, which he’s producing. When asked if anything new for X-Men: Dark Phoenix was coming, the director only responded that “you will see something real soon.”

It’s unclear if the current plan for Fox is to release the trailer on the 28th of February, as was possibly teased in a deleted social media post. The film was also supposed to be released in theaters by now, pushing back from its original release date in November to this month, but now coming later in August.

Despite the setbacks, Kinberg seems excited for this next chapter in the X-Men franchise. While appearing at CCXP last December, the director promised Dark Phoenix will serve as the end of one chapter, and the beginning of something new.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Simon Kinberg, who is directing the film, said late last year. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone. I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.

“But that was 20 years ago and I think, I really felt like it time to really change the look, the feel, the tone, the vibe of these movies. And that doesn’t mean this is the one going forward, it just means that if it’s me or whoever directs the next one, you can make it different, and you have to make it different.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.

