X-Men Fan Raps All the Krakoa Mutants in the Style of the Pokemon Rap

Kids of a certain age will no doubt recall the infamous Pokemon Rap, a song that wasn't really a rap but found a way to rhyme the original 150 pocket monsters into one melody. One intrepid X-Men fan has used that as a blueprint for an even more ambitious project, rapping as many characters from the pages of Marvel's comics as possible. Featuring such choices rhymes as: "Proteus, Vulcan, Gambit, Wolverine, Meggan, Warpath, Nemesis, Wolverine" and the House of X reference, "To the humans of Earth, a message of hope. While you slept the world changed, that's a line from the book!" You can find the two-part rap parody below.

The "Dawn of X" era has wrapped up at Marvel Comics after two years and the "Reign of X" is about to begin. With that new era comes a new team for the children of the atom, as Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Professor X, Rogue, Wolverine (Laura), Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris (winner of the fan vote) will be the team featured in the mainline "X-Men" series. It all kicks off with X-Men #1, brought to life by writer Gerry Duggan, artist Pepe Larraz, and colorist Marte Gracia.

The Pokemon Rap, but with X-Men

Part 2/2

“It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July,” Duggan previously said. “Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capitol of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July.”

Everything kicks off with June’s Hellfire Gala event, a twelve issue story that begins in the all-new Planet-Size X-Men #1, telling the stories from the biggest mutant party ever, all taking place on the same night. The event will be the Mutant version fo the Met Gala, and the X-Men will dress for the occasion. Russell Dauterman (Giant-Size X-Men, The Mighty Thor, War of the Realms) designed new outfits for the highest-profile mutants in the Marvel universe, drawing equally from the fashion world and X-Men history.

