‘X-Men’ Fans Celebrate, Reflect on the Film’s Influence 18 Years After Release

For fans of superhero movies, it’s a great time to be alive. Not only is there a wealth of comic book inspired films to choose from, but those films are frequently massive mainstream successes appealing not just to traditional fans, but to the public at large and in many ways. we have X-Men to thank for that.

Opening on July 14th, 2000, 20th Century Fox‘s X-Men marked the beginning of not just the still-ongoing X-Men film franchise, but the boom of superhero movies we’re still seeing dominate at the box office. While X-Men was by no means the first superhero movie, it was markedly different from those that came before it, presenting a very different kind of superhero film than fans had seen before. It’s not entirely inaccurate to say that if it hadn’t been for X-Men there may not have been a Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today.

But X-Men is more than the beginning of a wave of well-made, entertaining, and successful films based off of beloved comic book characters and stories. For many fans, seeing the X-Men on the big screen gave them characters and figures that they could identify with and relate to, a story of those who were different and were perceived to not belong who became, well, heroes, rising above those who sought to hold them back.

So today, in honor of the 18th anniversary of the film’s release, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the film that changed everything for superhero cinema as well as reflect on how the film has influenced not just the movie landscape, but their lives and culture as well. Read on for how the internet is honoring X-Men.

The Power of Writing

My favourite comic book characters. To me the X-MEN weren’t just a tv show or characters on A page. They were people I could relate too when things got ruff for me personally. I love them and continue to forever. That’s the power of writing ❤? https://t.co/1CR1kuJR2m — . (@MystiicFGC) July 14, 2018

18 Years of Love

I still can’t believe 18 years ago I fell in love with the x-men #xmen ? pic.twitter.com/QQtwkrXRq7 — Kat Grey The Mutie ❌ (@katthecreator) July 14, 2018

Paving the Way

#XMen18 one of the greatest classics! I love how this film paved the way for other heroes´films that we can see today. The cast of this movie is unique, specially #FamkeJanssen, I love her role in the first trilogy. — Harker Santiago (@sharkerbx) July 14, 2018

A Dream Come True

X-Men came out 18 years ago today and it was truly a dream come true.

A universe created for those who are made to feel like they don’t belong, and showing them what it means to rise above your circumstances.

Forever in awe of this entire franchise. #XMen18 pic.twitter.com/26D7hdedTJ — Umara (@Umara_R) July 14, 2018

Uncanny

18 years ago…. I remember the buzz and X-citement @XMenMovies were a thing of the “now” #Wolverine was real… The story was a great introduction to the BEST superhero team. Happy #Xmen18 day to the uncanny and still awesome #Xmen @XMenMoviesUK @WolverineMovie @20CenturyFoxUK pic.twitter.com/re1WYG8eiX — Wolver-Steve (@WolverSteve) July 14, 2018

Hard to Believe

Hard to believe it’s been 18 years since this came out! This movie started the Superhero movie landscape we have today and I think that’s kind of forgotten by many people nowadays. How cool was it to see the X Men done with real people and done so well! — Jim (@CanadaDaredevil) July 14, 2018

Redefining a Genre