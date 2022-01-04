X-Men Spinoff Legion of X Reveals Roster and Creative Team

Marvel has announced the roster and creative team for Legion of X, one of the many new titles spinning out of the X-Men’s Destiny of X era. Writer Si Spurrier (X-Men Legacy, X-Force) and artist Jan Bazaldua (Winter Guard) will continue the story that Spurrier set up in Way of X as they prepare to bring peace, love, and justice to Krakoa. Described as a “precinct-style ensemble story” by Spurrier, Legion of X brings together fan-favorites like Nightcrawler, Juggernaut, Pixie, and more to handle Krakoa’s internal threats, similar to cops working to keep the peace in a town.

“I’ve wanted to do a precinct-style ensemble story since I first read HOUSE OF X. For the first time, the Marvel Universe has this densely packed, beautiful (and beautifully volatile) population of superhumans, out in the open, all in one place. It needs peacekeepers, sure… but it’s a mistake to think of them as simply cops. You don’t get far in Krakoa if the limit of your imagination is beating people up or reaching for a gun. Mutant civilization needs those who think differently,” Spurrier said in a statement.

“That’s where Nightcrawler, Legion, Pixie and Juggernaut come in — along with a rotating cast of your favorite mutants and non-mutants. And a couple of new faces you’re going to want to watch very, very closely…,” he added.

Spurrier also talked up his artistic partner Jan Bazaldua and the collaborative cohesion of the X-Office: “I couldn’t be prouder to be helming this new title, with the incredible Jan Bazaldua doing the work of her life. It’s no secret that the writers of the X-office have formed one of the tightest cells of additive cross-title creativity in our industry. It’s no exaggeration to say that the events you’ll encounter in LEGION OF X are dominoes being flipped whose chains of repercussion will feed the greatest earthquake in modern comicdom, which is rumbling devastatingly down the pipe towards you even now…”

Legion of X joins Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, and X-Men Red as part of Marvel’s X-Men line launching this spring. Meanwhile, Marvel is promising “revolutionary status quo changes” for the continuing titles like Wolverine, New Mutants, and Marauders.

“The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!” Senior Editor Jordan D. White said in a press release. “Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!”