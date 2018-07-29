Zoe Saldana Shares Throwback Photos of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast With James Gunn

Following director James Gunn‘s firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, star Zoe Saldana is looking back fondly on the last time the Guardians family was together with two throwback photos of the cast with Gunn.

Saldana shared the photos to Instagram. The photos must have been taking during or around the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 since Kurt Russell, Elizabeth Debicki, and Pom Klementieff are each present.

Saldana previously tweeted a statement following Gunn’s firing.

“It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie,” she wrote. “I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.”

Saldana’s response was restrained compared to some of her Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars. Michael Rooker removed himself from Twitter entirely while Dave Bautista has been outspoken about his belief that Disney made the wrong call in firing Gunn.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. [James Gunn] is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. I’m NOT ok with what’s happening to him,” Bautista wrote on social media.

Bautiststa later added, “What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!!

“What happened here is so much bigger than [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], James Gunn, myself, Disney, etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded,” the actor continued. “Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone.”

Jim Starlin, the former Marvel Comics artist and writer who created both Saldana and Bautista’s Guardians characters, Gamora and Drax, also stated that he believed Disney had been “played” by political operatives.

“After giving it a couple days to think over this James Gunn/Disney controversy, I’ve come to the conclusion that the Mouse got played,” Starlin wrote in a Facebook post. “Yes, Gunn’s decade-old tweets were distasteful and stupid, but clearly meant to be foolishly provocative rather than taken as advocacy. The whole uproar over them was plainly ginned up by two Breitbart hatchet men, John Nolte and Mike Cernovich, in response to Rosanne Barr’s firing for her repeated hate-filled and racist tweets. I have to agree with Dave Bautista on this one. Disney accepted a ridiculous apple and oranges argument and made one hell of a bad call.”

It is unclear how Gunn’s firing will affect the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was expected to begin in early 2019. Here are some directors who could replace Gunn on the project.

