Original Dune Star Kyle MacLachlan "Very Much Looking Forward" to Remake

The hype train officially left the station last night for the new Dune movie as the first logo for the film surfaced online. Truthfully the hype has been building for years now as the ensemble cast was being built and with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve bringing it to life. Now one of the original cast members of David Lynch's adaptation of Dune has punched his ticket for the train, with actor Kyle MacLachlan revealing that he's excited to see the new take on the material and for Timothée Chalamet to take on the part that marked his feature film debut.

"I'm very excited to see it," MacLachlan told Kevin Smith and IMDB. “There will be another one, there will be a couple of us out there, running around, there’s plenty of room I think and Timothée I think will do a fantastic job. I’m very much looking forward to the vision (Denis) has. David Lynch, of course, it's a very specific vision, so this will be something completely different I’m sure. Why not have both stand on their own merits?”

The Clerks director bookended the exchange by saying he couldn't imagine the new production not calling him for at least a small role, to which MacLachlan said with a laugh: "I'm still waiting."

Villeneuve previously paid tribute to Lynch's version of the film just as he was beginning to develop his take on the classic Frank Herbert novel.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve told Yahoo back in 2017. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune's cast also includes the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The film’s synopsis, which appeared in a recent issue of Production Weekly, reads:

"The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

Dune is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2020.

(H/T ComingSoon.net)

