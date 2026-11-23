Few people would argue that the 1985 film The Breakfast Club isn’t a classic. It’s considered one of the best films of the 1980s, and some would go as far as to say of all time. John Hughes wrote, produced, and directed it, making it part of his series of movies set in a suburb outside Chicago. The original film starred Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy as the titular Breakfast Club, with Paul Gleason cast in the role of the authoritarian vice principal, Mr. Vernon. The film’s main five actors were referred to as the “Brat Pack” by the media and would go on to star in a variety of films throughout the 1980s.

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Given how universally beloved of a film it is, it seems almost disrespectful to consider remaking it, even if John Hughes had once considered the idea of a sequel. Hughes died before the idea of the teens serving detention in university came to fruition, and no adaptation or continuation of the film has ever been made. Still, if somebody was brave enough to do a remake of The Breakfast Club, we know who should be cast for it.

6. Sadie Sink as Claire Standish

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To replace Molly Ringwald, you need star power and a little bit of sass. In The Breakfast Club, Claire Standish strikes the perfect balance between uptight and reasonably guarded, especially in response to John Bender’s overtures. The perfect Claire needs to be able to get called out by the characters for being a “princess” but should nevertheless charm the audience.

There’s nobody who’d be a better fit for that role than Stranger Things and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Sadie Sink. During her tenure as Max Mayfield, Sadie Sink never shied away from a challenge, playing to her full skill set. Max started out as a comedic character, albeit with insecurities and depth, before turning into more of a dramatic powerhouse through her struggles with trauma and Vecna in seasons four and five. Although Sink has only played Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day so far, there’s no underselling her performance in the role, and despite the dubious morality of her actions in the film, the audience can’t help but root for her, at least a little bit.

5. Geena Meszaros as Allison Reynolds

Replacing Ally Sheedy as Allison Reynolds is Geena Meszaros. Meszaros is arguably less known than our other picks for this list, but her performance in Netflix’s The Body is a standout. Meszaros portrayed weird girl Lisbeth Anderson — a character that would likely freak out the so-called weird girl in The Breakfast Club — and embodied a character that viewers loved to hate. Meszaros stole the spotlight in every scene that she was in and possessed an off-kilter magnetism that would be perfect for a role in The Breakfast Club.

Making The Breakfast Club today also begs the question of how closely to follow the original script, especially with a character like Allison Reynolds. The original film has Claire Standish give her a makeover with makeup to soften Allison’s look, moving her appearance away from her “basket case”. The makeover leads Andrew to express interest in Allison, causing those two to pair up. The connotations around movie makeovers have definitely shifted with time, and it’d be curious to see how a remake of The Breakfast Club would approach the material today.

4. Michael Cimino as John Bender

In 1985, Judd Nelson played John Bender, the so-called delinquent student. Bender spends the majority of The Breakfast Club defying Mr. Vernon and the rules he set for detention, along with antagonizing the other students. After being berated by Mr. Vernon — during which Bender stands frozen still — the audience finds out that Bender and his mother have been physically abused by his father, and Bender’s currently serving detention for pulling the fire alarm.

Our 2026 pick to replace Judd Nelson is Michael Cimino. Cimino gained popularity as an actor following his lead role in Love, Victor — a loose spin-off of the popular 2018 film Love, Simon — as Victor Salazar, and then a recurring role in the final season of Never Have I Ever as rebellious stoner love interest Ethan Morales. Cimino definitely has the chops to pull off antagonism while concealing a softer underbelly of vulnerability.

3. Gaten Matazarro as Brian Johnson

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Our second Stranger Things star on this list — because, to be real, if we had to call a group of actors in the late 2010s to early 2020s a new version of the Brat Pack, it would be the actors from Stranger Things — Gaten Matazarro would be excellent as Brian Johnson. Matazarro definitely has the nerdy charm and comedic timing needed for Brian. Audiences have seen him play socially awkward for years in his role as Dustin in Stranger Things, and he’s battled academic pressure — and it changed him for the worse — in the 2022 film Honor Society. Really, this feels like a no-brainer.

2. Kit Connor as Andrew Clark

This was a tough one, and all in all, we may be playing it safe here. In 1985, Andrew Clark was brought to life by Emilio Estevez, even though he was originally cast as John Bender. Estevez was only recast because John Hughes struggled to find the perfect actor for Andrew Clark, and thus the role switched up. As a character, Clark isn’t too much of a stretch from what we’ve seen from Kit Connor before.

Clark is a jock, influenced both by peer pressure from other jocks and by wanting to gain his father’s approval. Kit Connor rose to fame for his role in Heartstopper as Nick Nelson, the rugby lad with the personality of a golden retriever, and is set to play Cyclops in the MCU. Clark may be rougher around the edges than Nelson, but there’s no reason to believe that Connor wouldn’t do the role justice.

1. Pedro Pascal as Mr. Vernon

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There’s no The Breakfast Club without the authoritarian vice-principal to rebel against — the main adult in the movie, and who, unlike the other characters, has few to no redeeming qualities. He talks down to students, forcefully flaunts authority, and is aggressive to any who stand against him. Whether you agree with his interpretation or not, original actor Paul Gleason saw hidden depths in the character — he felt that when the character read the ending essay, it led him to realize how he’d let the kids down and that he hadn’t understood them at all. Still, for most of the movie, Vernon is that authoritative jerk, even if he might come around at the end. It’s a role somebody has to play.

Our pick for a 2026 Mr. Vernon is Pedro Pascal. Pascal has exuded authority in all of his roles, even if it is usually a lovable one. The one that most immediately comes to mind is his current role as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in the MCU. As Reed Richards, Pascal shows he can play a borderline obsessed character, one focused on results and isn’t as skilled with the social aspects of life. There’s a reason Mister Fantastic is worried about being a father, and about the kid turning out like him — he knows that he is the way he hurts other people. A 2026 remake might soften Mr. Vernon through a performance by Pedro Pascal, or it might give the actor a chance to play a truly villainous role.

Disagree with our picks? Would you have cast somebody else? Let us know in the comments below!