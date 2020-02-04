Fast & Furious 9 Star Michelle Rodriguez Wants to Play Catwoman

Michelle Rodriguez may be reprising her role as Letty in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise when F9 hits theaters in May, but when it comes to another sort of franchise, there's one she wouldn't mind making the leap to. Rodriguez recently told MTV International that she wouldn't mind following Dwayne Johnson's lead and become part of the DC Universe and she has a specific character she'd like to explore, one that just so happens to be her favorite: Catwoman.

Rodriguez explained that as superheroes go, DC is the home of her favorite and a big part of Catwoman's allure is that she's not just bad or good, she's both.

"I would love to be a superhero. I think DC has my favorite superhero, which is Catwoman," Rodriquez said. "I like her because she's bad and good and I'm in the middle when it comes to being good. I'm pretty bad good so I would go the DC route 'cause there aren't a lot of really great female superheroes in general and so I need a little edge or I can't play and so Catwoman I think is my favorite."

When it comes to the current DC Extended Universe, Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman will feature Catwoman as played by Zoe Kravitz so it's while it'd be interesting to see Rodriguez's take on the iconic DC character, it isn't something likely to happen at the moment - and that may be for the best. Fast & Furious franchise star and producer Vin Diesel recently confirmed that the female-driven spinoff is in the works at Universal Pictures with the script expected to come in next month. It's not yet known if that spinoff will feature Letty or other familiar female faces from the franchise - such as Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey or Jordana Brewster's Mia, but it's definitely a possibility.

And Rodriguez has been outspoken about wanting to be supportive of more women-driven stories. Last year she spoke out about the importance of female characters being better represented in the franchise.

“I don’t know if I’m coming back. I have to read the script first. Once I read the script, I’ll know,” Rodriguez shared with Vanity Fair. “When I read the script—and I hope that it’s inclusive—then I’ll agree to come back or not."

The actress jokingly explained that, having spent so much of her career in action films, she wanted a change from the male-dominated time she spent on sets.

"My energy is completely directed toward the feminine right now and supporting women," Rodriguez added. "I’ve spent most of my life shooting guns, and hanging out with the boys, and watching them scratch their balls, and smelling protein-mixed farts. And now I’m feeling the poetry and the beauty and the sensuality of women, and the power we bring together. So they need to show more love to the women. I don’t know which direction it’s going to go. But I know that I’m headed in that direction. We’ll see if that all matches.”

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

F9 will hit theaters on May 22 of this year, with the reported tenth and final film in the series also scheduled for April 2, 2021; whether that film will be released on that date (or even be the final movie in the series) remains to be seen.

