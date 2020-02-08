Razzie Awards 2020: Hellboy, Dark Phoenix and Joker Score Nominations

Awards season wouldn't be complete without the Razzie Awards and at long last, the organization has unleashed its nominations for the worst of the worst in cinema for 2019. As one might expect, Cats paved the way with the most nominations this year, walking away with a whopping nine nods from Worst Picture all the way down to Worst Director & Screenplay.

Lionsgate's Hellboy was also prominent throughout the list, "earning" five nominations in Worst Actor, Worst Director, and Worst Remake/Rip-Off. Believe it or not, Joker also made the list, despite its 11 Oscar nominations.

Each year, the Golden Raspberry Awards — or Razzies, for short — celebrate the worst movies to hit theaters in the past year. This year's milestone 40th awards will be the first ever to be televisied, appearing later this month on the Comedy Dynamics Network.

Keep scrolling to see the entire list of nominations at the 40th Razzie Awards.