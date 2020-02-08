Razzie Awards 2020: Hellboy, Dark Phoenix and Joker Score Nominations
Awards season wouldn't be complete without the Razzie Awards and at long last, the organization has unleashed its nominations for the worst of the worst in cinema for 2019. As one might expect, Cats paved the way with the most nominations this year, walking away with a whopping nine nods from Worst Picture all the way down to Worst Director & Screenplay.
Lionsgate's Hellboy was also prominent throughout the list, "earning" five nominations in Worst Actor, Worst Director, and Worst Remake/Rip-Off. Believe it or not, Joker also made the list, despite its 11 Oscar nominations.
Each year, the Golden Raspberry Awards — or Razzies, for short — celebrate the worst movies to hit theaters in the past year. This year's milestone 40th awards will be the first ever to be televisied, appearing later this month on the Comedy Dynamics Network.
Keep scrolling to see the entire list of nominations at the 40th Razzie Awards.
- Cats
- The Fanatic
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
- James Franco, Zeroville
- David Harbour, Hellboy
- Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
- Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
- Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
- Francesca Hayward, Cats
- Tyler Perry (As Madea), A Madea Family funeral
- Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
- Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
- Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
- Judi Dench, Cats
- Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: Last Blood
- Rebel Wilson, Cats
- James Corden, Cats
- Tyler Perry, A Madea Family funeral
- Seth Rogen, Zeroville
- Bruce Willis, Glass
- Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
- Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge", Cats
- Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral
- Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
- Fred Durst, The Fanatic
- James Franco, Zeroville
- Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
- Tom Hooper, Cats
- Neil Marshall, Hellboy
- Cats
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Hellboy
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last BLood
- Dark Phoenix
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters
- Hellboy
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Dragged Across Concrete
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Hellboy
- Joker
- Rambo: Last Blood
