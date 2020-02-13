Dolittle Home Video Release Date Revealed

We're still a month and a half into 2020, but the new year (and decade) have already brought some pretty memorable things. This has especially been the case for movies, as Dolittle quickly captured the moviegoing public's attention - for a litany of reasons - when it debuted in January. If you'd like to relive the magic (or the weird explorations of dragon anatomy) again, you're in luck. On Thursday, Universal announced the official home release details surrounding Dolittle. The film will be available on Digital on March 24th, and will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and On Demand on April 7th.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray editions of the film will also feature multiple special features, which you can check out below.

TALK TO THE ANIMALS – Dolittle is surrounded by a motley cast of characters. Take a peek at all the fun the cast had giving each of the animals their unique voice.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. & HARRY: MENTOR AND MENTEE – Acting opposite a legendary actor like Robert Downey Jr. can be an intimidating experience, but Harry Collett handled it like a pro. See the unique bond the two actors formed on-set, and how Downey took the film’s young co-star under his wing.

BECOMING THE GOOD DOCTOR - See the process of how this team of talented artists brought this film to life, and how Robert Downey Jr. transformed into the iconic Dolittle.

ANTONIO BANDERAS: PIRATE KING - Antonio Banderas discusses what attracted him to the project, his experiences working with Robert Downey Jr., and what he brought to the role of King Rassouli.

THE WICKED DR. MÜDFLY- Who is the nefarious villain Dr. Blair Müdfly? Michael Sheen dives into his character's motivations for being Dolittle's foil.

A MOST UNUSUAL HOUSE - It takes a special home to accommodate humans and animals alike. Explore the unique rooms and modifications that allow Dolittle to house anyone or anything - big or small.

Dolittle stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor, who is gifted with the ability to speak to animals. Joining him is an all-star cast, which includes Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Will you be checking out Dolittle's home release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

